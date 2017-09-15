Pop-Ups, Whole Foods, TV Streaming And More: How Amazon Is Taking Over the Consumer World

It’s hard to imagine the once humble e-commerce site that Amazon was back in 1994 when Jeff Bezos founded it. Now with over 340,000 employees and revenue in the hundreds of billions, Amazon is set to take over the consumer world as we know it- exactly as Bezos had planned it. There isn’t much it doesn’t have a hand in these days, from pop-up tech stores to streaming videos and TV shows. And now, possibly in their boldest move yet, the recent acquisition of Whole Foods has taken their reign to a whole new level. So what exactly does Amazon have a hand in? Well, basically everything- and it’s changing the consumer experience right before our eyes.

Pop-Up Tech Stores

Quietly beginning to “pop up” in 2013, Amazon began branching out to physical locations in malls across America. With the confirmation of its high-end San Francisco location in 2014, it became apparent that this was no fleeting trend. Now with 18 states hosting 41 different pop-up locations, these shopping mall staples offer Amazon’s top tech offerings, in a sleek- and some say Apple-inspired- fashion.

There you’ll find their most popular tech products, such as: Kindle e-readers, Fire TV, Echo speakers, and accessories- though the end goal is always on directing more traffic back to their online store for increased sales.

Whole Foods Though the deal between Amazon and Whole Foods was announced back in June (of 2017), it was officially agreed to less than a month ago on August 23rd. Now what? Since then prices have been dropping at Whole Foods locations across the United States and plans have been whispered about innovative new ways to change the grocery shopping experience. Though only time will tell just how much this will truly alter the landscape of the American consumer experience, it certainly points towards radical changes.

TV Streaming

Are you an Amazon Prime member? If so, are you using all of the benefits granted to you, including video and TV streaming? If not, you certainly need to be. With thousands of title options, this Amazon Prime advantage is just one way you can stream your favorite movies and series with them. If you need even more options- say in the tens of thousands- Amazon Instant Video has you covered. Finally, released in October of 2016, Amazon’s Firestick is a USB drive-sized Wi-Fi stick that allows users to download and stream content from additional sources such as: Hulu, Netflix, YouTube and more.

Cloud-Computing

Though the “cloud” seems to elude many people, often unsure of how it works, many don’t even realize they’re using exactly that on an everyday basis. In early 2017 when Amazon’s cloud hosting went down unexpectedly people across the world began to lose control. Suddenly their normal business tools, such as: Trello, Slack, Pinterest, Canva and more went dark and the sites couldn’t be accessed. Why? Simply because all of these companies- over 40% of the cloud-computing market- back up their businesses to Amazon’s cloud: Amazon Web Services.