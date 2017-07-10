Popularity ≠ Opportunity

Had I learned this little morsel of mind back in school I would have saved myself a crap ton of heart-ache. For all the kindness I had to throw around thinking it would land me a student council election or homecoming queen... well, let’s just say I would have abandoned the idea of what I thought those popularity contests would give me and started using my mouth to speak my own mind more.

Why are we so quick to believe that if we up our popularity then we will get handed more opportunities? Old school yard lessons we can’t seem to abandon? I tend to think this might be the case actually. Since we hold on to so many of our social lessons at that age.... and they do the whole “rinse and repeat” thing throughout our lifetime... can we now see this exchange as an archaic model?

I say that because as I watched a fairly new, young, gorgeous youtuber the other day tell her story to her more than 130k+ viewers... I also saw her breakdown and tell me how broke she was. In comparison... I know a coach who is making millions of dollars per client and has a very small online footprint.

What I have come to learn is... my popularity (which I say that with a giggle because I’m microscopic) I used to believe was the reason I was getting opportunities. But over the past two years... I have realized it’s not the popularity that brings in these favorable circumstances... it’s my voice.

Wait.... what?

It’s not the followers... or how many people come to my events... or sign up for my offers.... it’s the voice. Most importantly, it’s the courage.

I was reminded of this today after asking my “friends list” to defriend me.

I have recently gotten some push back on a few ideas that I have posted and felt the need to remind those who have landed in my friends list that I was totally okay with them defriending me if they found what I wrote to be (more times than not) something they roll their eyes at. You see... I’m not interested in speaking to an audience that I have to constantly ask to like me. I want to speak to an audience who can love and hate me... and get the fuck over it. The funny thing happened today... was after posting this “defriending topic”, I was asked to speak at an upcoming event. So... it’s not the popularity that got me to that opportunity... it was the courage to use my voice.

Please stop trying to gather all the eyeballs... or all the butts in seats.... or all the likes and followers you can get your digital hands on. Just speak your truth... weed out the assholes... and call in the right people who can’t wait to place you on a bigger stage.