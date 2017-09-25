Pork Roll Hamlet, I Doth Quote

Crazy Legs Claudius Here - heading into my third year battling my greatest adversary - Pork Roll Ham(Let) at the Trenton Thunder World Famous Case’s Pork Roll Eating Championship. Why compare this Major League Eating event with a most difficult food and myself to Ole Billy Shakespeare’s two fiercest rivals? Well, Cliff Notes is now available online (where most of the literary info has been gleaned for this post) and my battle with Pork Roll goes far beyond the Hatfields and the McCoys or Trump vs America.

As Claudius, (according the professor of Cliff Notes), I am socially adept, with great charm and can turn mourning into celebration (you should attend an afterparty to see this magic happen.) Pork Roll Ham(Let), recognizes that his "offense is rank" and "smells to heaven," [Cliff Notes, internet page…well, cliff notes]. He is fine with his actions and will live with his consequences (a lot of disturbing burps.) Pork Ham(Let) kills in the light of day and suffers the pangs of his conscience (Pork Roll as a sentient being - I shutter.) As Claudius, I subvert my conscience and refuse to ask for divine forgiveness (or Alka-Seltzer.) The final quote from Cliff Notes on the subject (really like a George Shea intro, but George never buries the lead:)

“Hamlet seeks contrition and absolves himself of guilt before he dies; Claudius receives no absolution and seeks none. Hamlet will spend eternity in Heaven; Claudius will burn in Hell.”