After the Twitter account of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was caught “liking” a porn video this week, you’d think the adult film industry would be excited about the publicity.
But not the porn stars above.
Watch these real X-rated actresses denounce the conservative politician (who says a staffer inadvertently pushed the “like” button) in this revealing Funny or Die clip. They proclaim that porn should be for all adults ― except him.
“How am I supposed to explain to my family that Ted Cruz might watch my videos?” one performer says.
“I can see your tiny beady eyes staring at me and it gives my soul diarrhea,” says another.
CONVERSATIONS