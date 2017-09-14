After the Twitter account of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was caught “liking” a porn video this week, you’d think the adult film industry would be excited about the publicity.

But not the porn stars above.

Watch these real X-rated actresses denounce the conservative politician (who says a staffer inadvertently pushed the “like” button) in this revealing Funny or Die clip. They proclaim that porn should be for all adults ― except him.

“How am I supposed to explain to my family that Ted Cruz might watch my videos?” one performer says.