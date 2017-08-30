When Rescues In This Texas City Stopped, Residents Cried Out For Help On Social Media

Flood waters in Texas continue to rise, creating conditions so severe that people trapped in their homes had no chance of being rescued overnight.
Authorities said 911 lines in Port Arthur ― about 91 miles east of Houston ― were still overloaded as of early Wednesday, and that rescues had to be stopped overnight due to the conditions.
“There’s nothing we can do,” Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens told local news channel KDFM. “We can’t take the boats out right now. The water is rising and it’s coming there and [there’s] no way to get to them.”
People began begging on social media to be rescued. One woman made her first plea on Twitter at 1 a.m. local time:
She tweeted again about three hours later, having been told that rescues wouldn’t resume until daylight. “Water is now waist level & I still have not found any help this is crazy,” she wrote. “My phone is on 9% I’m 35 Wks pregnant ! Please keep calling for me water is waist deep.”
Many others tweeted out addresses of friends and loved ones:
The Jefferson County emergency management team said it had to wait until daylight to resume rescues.
Even people who were removed from their homes continued to fight the elements. Photos on Twitter show flood waters invading Port Arthur’s Bob Bower Civic Center, where hundreds of evacuees were seeking shelter. People were eventually moved on Wednesday to the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, even though police said the facility contained zero supplies.
CONVERSATIONS