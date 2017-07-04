Portrait of a Chef: David Fransoret

The Château de Bagnolet was built in 1810 on the banks of the Charente in Cognac. About a 3 hour train ride from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Roissy-en-France, the Château was once the residence of the Hennessy family. Auguste and his wife fell in love with the property and purchased it in 1841. In secluded surroundings and away from the hustle & bustle of city life, they were able to raise their 5 children.

Tiffany Leigh Château de Bagnolet

Francis Hennessy, the great grandson of Augustus was the last family member to reside there. In 1963, he gave the property to the Hennessy Company where it still stands today and has an aim to enchant guests from all over the world. Visitors are able to stay in the home and gain insight into the family’s decor tastes of the 19th century; in particular, the opulent style reflects that of colonial homes in Louisiana (which was en-vogue at the time).

Tiffany Leigh One of the salons for entertaining guests - Château de Bagnolet

The property flows into a private green park with views of the countryside, and leads to the Charente river.

Perhaps the most famed aspect of a stay at the Château is the opportunity to taste a cognac meal, crated by Chef David Fransoret. He has been the chef here for 17 years. As a member of the "Maîtres Cuisiniers de France", his desire is to offer guests dishes that reflect the gastronomic richness and diversity of Cognac. In a conversation with Chef, he talks about the rewards and challenges of complementing his dishes with Hennessy’s cognac line for an always changing international audience.

Tiffany Leigh Dishes that have been created by Chef David Fransoret at Hennessy’s Château de Bagnolet

Tell me about your culinary background.

I specialize in offering Service à la française. It is a traditional french way of serving food which comes from the Bourgeois. But we adapted the service at Hennessy; we do not prepare individual platters but serve dishes on a large silver one where guests help themselves. However, it is not family style dining where the dishes are laid out on the table, rather the servers are white-gloved and hold the platters while you take the food.

Tiffany Leigh Service à la française for entrée course: Barbezieux Chicken with lemon-thyme jus, french peas, roasted morels.

What is the difference between dining at the Château versus dining out in Cognac, France?

The experience is convivial; moreover, you’re received at Hennessy as if you were family and treated in a home as opposed to a restaurant. Therefore, we make you feel as if you’re enjoying a special meal with loved ones.

For your dinners, is cognac used directly in cooking your dishes? Is Hennessy paired with each meal?

Firstly, cognac is never used for cooking directly in a dish. While you may see restaurants in the area infuse it with ingredients, Hennessy is delicate and it would become diluted; in fact, you would lose the flavors and nuances of the cognac if it was added to food. Secondly, we also do not pair every dish with cognac, we like to provide a mixture of local wines from the region to the experience. This is done to enhance enjoyment of the cognacs we use — so as not to overwhelm your taste buds with our entire Hennessy portfolio.

How do you devise your menus?

The seasons and availability of ingredients from Cognac dictates our menus. For instance, currently for the spring season, we’ll use zucchini, zucchini flowers, asparagus, carrots, and peas right from our vegetable garden. We love to highlight the region and the terroir. We use local lamb, about 50 miles from here, fish caught from the river nearby, and honey from our own beekeeper.

Tiffany Leigh Bar carpaccio, cucumber gelée, lemon-basil sorbet.

Walk me through the process of creating your menus.

Here’s an example: I recently collaborated with Chef Guy Martin to devise a menu which highlighted our Paradis and Impérial cognacs - which is available at different events worldwide. We’re always trying to push the boundaries of innovation. Here, we played with the temperature of our premium cognacs. We found that by serving it at various, but precise temperatures (53.6°F vs. 57.2 °F), it is one way we can achieve and present flavor diversity and viscosity of cognac.

Furthermore, all dishes must be approved by the Hennessy Tasting Committee — to ensure an ideal balance between the food and the cognac. From start to finish for one seasonal menu at the Château, it takes 3-4 months to create, test, and get approval on all dish creations.

Tiffany Leigh Amuse-bouche: Hennessy X.O. Ice

Do you practice contrasting or complimenting food/flavors/textures with cognac?

It isn’t one or the other but rather the more important exercise is to find balance and equality. Cognac has a multiplicity of savors, flavors, and levels — and you have the same in food. Therefore, my role is to try to echo the ones found in cognac with the food. But since there is a spectrum of flavors, we try to highlight one predominant flavor. For instance, Hennessy X.O. has a prominent saffron taste, so I will create a plate where that flavor profile is highlighted. Moreover, the Hennessy Tasting Committee gives me an overarching “thread” to weave through the meal. For instance, since Paradis Impérial has strong vanilla flavor, there would be an element of it in each dish throughout a multi-coursed meal.

Tell me about culinary trends and observations you’ve made in your line of work.

While sight and smell are important elements, there’s no surprise in either for the diner- so I try to bring that with the taste. For instance, in a vegetable tart, I’ll offer numerous applications on the plate - the same carrot can be presented raw, cooked, as well as in a variance of temperatures. The same ingredient can be transformed and the diner can taste & experience the differences. In fact, people’s palates have changed a lot. When I first started out, it was expected that food arrived at the table piping hot. But today - I can serve dishes at e.g. slightly warmer than body or at room temperature, which allow diners to extract subtle nuances in a plate better.

As well, in my line of work, before, there was plenty more protein-based dishes (meat and seafood) — but today, international guests request healthy and vegetarian, ethical, and organic meals. Overall, I would say that due to my international diners, meals are becoming more vegetable dominant. I’ll also do a lot of research prior to my guests’ arrival to accommodate their preferences. For instance, guests from the United Kingdom will want their vegetables more crunchy, while guests from Russia and Africa will want softer ones. The same guidelines apply for proteins. Based on dietary needs/requests, my team and I will adapt cooking times for e.g. beef, duck, pork.

Do you adhere to or have a particular cooking style then?

Well, it is more in accordance with the house of Hennessy. We’re traditional but also embrace the progressive side of gastronomy (within reason). We work with the past (after all, we have Eaux-De-Vie that is more than 200 year old in our cellars), but also Yann Fillioux our Master Blender, is preparing Eaux-De-Vie for the next 200 hundred years. Therefore, it is an interplay between the past, the present, and the future. My role as a chef here is to innovate and highlight the cognac’s legacy through dishes served here.

Tiffany Leigh Barrels and Eau de Vies in The Hennessy Founder’s Cellar.

Can you elaborate on “progressive gastronomy within reason”?

We’re rooted in French cuisine because the history of the Hennessy family is robust with it. For instance, if I’m inspired by certain flavor profiles when travelling abroad, I’m not going to recreate that exact dish - rather, I may extract the spices from it and use them on a protein or vegetable. I’m not going to make a French-Japanese ramen dish and label it as such simply because it’s not accessible and the château is not the right place for that. We are not a restaurant and there is only one fixed menu per season.

Tiffany Leigh Hennessy Paradis Impérial served with dessert: Baba cake with roasted pineapple and citrus fruits, kalamansi & shiso sorbet.