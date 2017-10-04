Portugal’s Douro Valley Is The Most Underrated Wine Vacation In Europe

By Swirled

Forget the French, ignore the Italian and skip the Spanish wines. Portugal is the best destination for enjoying a vino vacation on a budget.

The Douro region of Portugal is not only completely stunning, but it has roots in the wine trade dating back thousands of years. It’s an underrated spot for Americans where even high-end tours qualify as affordable splurges. Think paying $150 per night for a hotel room overlooking statuesque vineyards, with wine tastings and cellar tours included.

Harvest season is September and October, so that’s the time to get your sip on. We dare you to check out our favorite parts of the Portugal wine scene without getting thirsty for a trip to the Douro Valley this fall.

The Views

Because the Douro Valley is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the countryside is pristine. Unlike the commercialized wineries of Tuscany, where tourists run rampant sipping chianti, Douro’s quiet fields are not hugely different than they might have been hundreds of years ago.

The Location

The best of the Douro Valley is within an hour and a half drive from Porto, the second biggest city in Portugal. The metropolitan area is steeped in the wine industry, with cobblestone streets, well-preserved baroque-style relics and plenty of cafes ready to serve you generous glasses of rich red wine.

The Scenery

To get out in nature, you have a multitude of options. You can stroll through the vineyards themselves, but you’ll need to book through a tour agency or an individual wineries.

There are also public trails around the hills you can explore on your own, often with views just as scenic. And for more intense hiking, Parque Natural do Douro Internacional offers rugged mountain views further inland.

The Wine

Unsurprisingly, Portugal is best known for port. It’s a fortified red wine, meaning winemakers add brandy during production. It’s usually enjoyed as a dessert.

If you’re seeking something to pair with dinner, Douro’s table wines are some of the best in Europe. The region is famous for reds, but you can also find a good rosé or white.

The Vineyards

You really can’t go wrong with any of the wineries in the Douro Valley, but for those on a budget, we recommend starting at well-known Sandeman-brand Quinta do Seixo. Tours start at about $12.

But if you want to get hands on, some of the smaller vineyards still use the traditional foot-stomping methods to squeeze grapes. Around harvest time, you can find special packages allowing you to wiggle your toes in wine.