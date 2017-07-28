Positive Leadership: 3 Traits of United and Connected Teams

It takes a lot of work to create a world-class organization. It’s hard to develop a successful team. It’s not easy to build a great culture. It’s challenging to work toward a vision and create a positive future. It’s difficult to change the world. As a leader, you will face all kinds of challenges, adversity, negativity, and tests.

As someone who has had the opportunity to work with many Fortune 500 companies, businesses, professional and college sports teams, hospitals, schools, and nonprofits, I’ve met many amazing positive leaders and have witnessed firsthand the power of introducing more positivity into leadership. I’ve seen how they have led, inspired, and transformed their teams and organizations. I’ve observed the impact they have had and the results they have achieved. I’ve also researched many positive leaders throughout history and learned about their paths to success.

When some people hear the term positive leadership they roll their eyes because they think I’m talking about Pollyanna positivity, where life is full of unicorns and rainbows. But the truth is that we are not positive because life is easy. We are positive because life can be hard. Positive leadership is not about fake positivity. It is the real stuff that makes great leaders great.

Positive leaders unite instead of divide. They are able to get everyone on the bus and moving in the right direction. They are able to create unity, which is the difference between a great team and an average or dysfunctional team. The more united and connected a team and organization is, the more they are able to accomplish together. It’s the leader’s ability to unite and connect people that truly creates great teams and organizations.

Connection Is the Difference The more I have worked with teams and organizations over the years, the more I realize that connection is the key to becoming a great organization. Just as Alan Mulally created One Ford by connecting everyone in the company, a leader must work to create a connected team. It starts at the top. A team and organization that’s not connected at the top crumbles at the bottom. Therefore, first and foremost, it’s important for the leadership team to be connected. I’ve worked with far too many sports teams and organizations where the leadership teams are not connected. As a leader, you not only want to be part of a connected leadership team but you also want to make sure you are connecting with everyone in your organization. A lack of connection between leaders and their team leads to a lack of commitment, below-average teamwork, and sub-par performance and results. You can be the smartest person in the room but if you fail to connect with others you will fail as a leader. When you make time to connect with your team and create unity by bringing people together, performance will rise to create a united and connected organization. It’s also essential as a leader to enhance the connection between the people on the team and in the organization. As a positive leader, you must be a unifier and connector who fosters relationships between others. Team Beats Talent When Talent Isn’t a Team

One of the reasons why being united is so important is because the more connected you are, the more committed you become. You won’t have commitment without connection. Team connection makes a difference. When a leader and team connect with each other, commitment, teamwork, chemistry, and performance improve dramatically.

Collaborate and Facilitate

The old dictatorial style of leadership no longer works. Telling people to do it “because I said so” doesn’t engage, connect, and unite people. The great leaders of today lead by collaborating and facilitating. Great leaders don’t pretend to know all the answers. They collaborate with others and facilitate the process of finding and implementing the answers.

Positive leaders don’t succeed on their own. They succeed by getting people to work together. This generates more connection, ownership, and buy-in. It’s important to note that, as a leader, it’s not always easy to facilitate and collaborate. You may see where you want to go and become frustrated at first that people don’t see the vision and aren’t buying in. This could lead to you running ahead with or without your people, hoping they will catch up. But if you don’t take your team with you, you’ll be ahead of the pack all by yourself. At that point you are just a runner, not a leader, because a leader runs and walks WITH their team.

***

A united organization happens when you have great relationships. A strong and united culture is created by strong relationships and strong teams. It doesn’t happen right away. It requires a lot of patience and a tremendous amount of effort to build unity through great relationships and teamwork. It is created through a lot of love, communication, encouragement, interpersonal connection, commitment, serving, and caring, and it starts with a leader who is someone people want to follow.