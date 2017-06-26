Possible Age Discrimination in IT

When I was laid off in 2009, along with 4999 of my colleagues, the company provided me with the statistics breaking down who was getting laid off by title and ages within title. It was super clear that older workers were specifically targeted. I’m assuming this was because we costed more in salary and benefits. Technically, age discrimination is illegal, but companies certainly try it and usually get away with it.

Today we’re in what is supposed to be a “hot job market,” yet I still see older friends and clients having difficulty landing positions that they are qualified, or even over qualified for. So what gives? I thought there was a skilled labor shortage my clients say with frustration in their voice. Here’s what I think they are up against... Many jobs have become “commodities.” What I mean is that employers think there is no special sauce in being, say, a Project Manager. They can hire two to three young people or folks here on visas for the price of one experienced worker. Sometimes this will work out for the company, as they can just “throw bodies” at a problem but, often, it will backfire and they’ll lose customers, contracts, or even get sued for not being able to produce the outcomes they could have had they put someone with experience in charge.

I can think of two strategies for job seekers to address this: 1) Seek out companies in your current career field that have had some trouble (look for bad press or other online evidence) and see if you can get an interview where you can highlight how your knowledge, skill, and experience will help them clean up the mess and/or avoid similar situations in the future. 2) Maybe it’s time to get out and move on. I know that was true for me. I didn’t see anything happening at my previous employer that got me excited about going to work every day. This had massive consequences for my life. Switching careers can be scary, but I’ve developed a 7-week course to get you out of doing something you hate and into your dream career, even if you don’t know what that is right now.

