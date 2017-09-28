Post Eclipse Tips For Preventing Vision Loss

At this point if you don’t know you shouldn’t look up at the sun you just haven’t been paying attention. For literally months leading up to the solar eclipse in August we were warned on a 24 hour news cycle about the dangers of not only looking at the sun, but of driving during the eclipse, counterfeit eclipse glasses, and more. We were introduced to people who didn’t heed the warnings as youngsters and were left with permanent eye damage. But still, there were conspiracy theories, reports of people who looked directly at the sun in defiance of medical advice, and even reports of people who put sunscreen in their eyes as a substitute for proper protective eyewear. You only get one set of eyes and taking care of them so they last you the rest of your life is literally the least you could do, so why all the resistance?

What Is 20/20 Vision?

When you go to the eye doctor, which you should be doing about every two years, that chart you read letters off of tells her whether your vision is great, good, or needs correction and to what degree. It’s called the Snellen chart, and it measures your eyesight against what a person with normal vision would see at a distance of 20 feet. So if you can see at 10 feet what a person with average vision can see at 20 feet you have 20/10 vision, but if you can only see at 200 feet what a person with average vision can see at 20 feet you have 20/200 vision and are legally blind.

Causes Of Blindness

There are multiple causes of vision loss outside of being issued faulty equipment, many of which are preventable. Cataracts are the leading cause of vision loss in the United States, and while many people view it as an inevitable part of aging it can be prevented in most cases by wearing UV protective sunglasses and eating a proper diet. Diabetic retinopathy is another leading cause of vision loss that is often preventable with proper diet and exercise. Glaucoma can be caused by a multitude of conditions but can also sometimes be prevented with a proper diet. Macular degeneration is caused by exposure to certain kinds of light and can be prevented with certain precautions. Other than that, being issued faulty equipment can lead to refractive errors like astigmatism, farsightedness, nearsightedness, and presbyopia.

Diet Affects Everything, Even Your Eyesight