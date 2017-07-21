Post-Hardcore Band Vanish Go ‘From Sheep to Wolves’ with Theatrical Debut Release

Earlier this year New Jersey post-hardcore outfit VANISH announced their signing to Outerloop Records along with the news of a debut EP, titled From Sheep To Wolves. A creative and theatrical album, From Sheep To Wolves was produced by Johnny Franck (Attack! Attack!) who the band has worked with since 2013. “As a producer he helped polish our songs and is not afraid to push us past our comfortability during the recording process,” shares the band’s guitarist, Bobby Miller. The EP contains six original tracks including debut single “Dead,” wickedly infectious “Heaven Sent // Hell Bound,” and recent single featuring Spencer Charms of Ice Nine Kills, “Paper House.” Today the band has released their debut EP, From Sheep To Wolves, which you can stream below.

VANISH spent several years writing From Sheep To Wolves which followed the band’s ups and downs faced in their personal lives. Vocalist Patrick Hamilton expands, “Our music usually brings out the darker side of our inspirations but usually conveys a message of hope.” He continues, “From Sheep To Wolves is mainly about starting out as someone who feels neglected and no self-worth to someone who becomes confident in themselves and finds their place and purpose after going through a struggle.” With an album that’s extremely personal, the band’s main goal is to create a spark of interest from listeners while inspiring them to make it through any obstacles that stand in their way. “We hope to be a safe haven for people who feel like they have no options in life and to help them push forward to become someone who knows their self-worth,” says drummer Nick Perrone.

As far as their signing with Outerloop Records, bassist Jack Hinson shares, “Working with Outerloop has been one of the easiest transitions for us as a band. They have brought us opportunities that we wouldn't have been able to achieve in the past and are grateful to have them backing us up. Mike Mowery and his team are dedicated to every band they have on their roster and can’t wait to see where things progress from here.”

For those who have supported VANISH over the years, the band states, “[We] hope everyone enjoys our music as much as we enjoyed making it. VANISH FOR WARPED TOUR 2018. Thank you Jackie Chan we love your karate.”