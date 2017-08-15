Postscript to We Shall Overcome

“We Shall Overcome...Someday” is a piece that I originally felt inspired to write after I joined in the DC Women's March in January 2017, particularly in response to someone who wondered aloud why I (and thousands of others) marched. It is an attempt to begin to explain why I marched in January and how my reasons for marching continue to be relevant considering recent events. With the horrific march of neo-Nazis through the campus of my alma mater, the University of Virginia, over this past weekend and the subsequent clashes and death due to white supremacist ideology, I had to write something, even if it is not enough. My sentiment is heartfelt and sympathies are with those who suffered both directly and indirectly from the hate brought to Charlottesville, VA.

Sadly, the hatred and ignorance embodied by the white supremacist movement is not confined to the South, to Charlottesville, to the hometown of white nationalist leader Richard Spencer (who graduated from UVA a year after I did) in Whitefish, Montana; it, or at least milder versions of racism, are next door, down the road, in our coffee shops, schools, and homes in both subtle and overt ways. As a white person in the U.S., I could choose to escape from or ignore the racism that directly targets people of color on a daily basis; I could choose to hide behind and within my own white privilege. Instead, I choose to witness, name, and confront it. Although racism might not threaten my body in the same way that it targets a person of color’s, it terrorizes my soul and psyche, as it does the nation’s. I became an historian because I believe that understanding the past and questioning it matters, that probing the racial and gendered violence of an earlier era can help explain the hatred and structural inequalities that still plague our society. The blatant disregard for our common humanity on display in Charlottesville rightfully shocked the nation and the world, though the event did not arise spontaneously nor was it an aberration; it emerged, in part, from the racism that insidiously seeps into our society, that helps to shape policies that rationalize the hierarchy of a “deserving” and “undeserving” class, which is much more dangerous.