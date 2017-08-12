Pouring Body and Soul Into Singing The Blues

Back when Apple launched iTunes, a young friend of mine enthusiastically began to build his first playlist. As he described the new app's capabilities to me, I was more than a little startled to hear him describe a "symphony" as a "song." I tried to explain that a symphony is much longer and more complex in structure than a song. But as I quickly learned, as far as he was concerned, any digital file that contained music could be described as a song.

Digital playlists allow listeners to sort their preferences in ways that were never possible with LP recordings or compact discs (one can create a playlist with much greater ease than a mixtape). For some people, random samplings of music they have downloaded create the equivalent of a personalized radio station that can bring them the music they love whenever, wherever, and in whatever order they want to hear it.

As Jones explains:

“At my core, I am a bebopper. Over the course of my 70-year career in music I have witnessed firsthand the power of jazz and all of its offspring (from the blues and R&B to pop, rock, and hip-hop) to tear down walls and bring the world together. I believe that 100 years from now, when people look back at the 20th century, they will view Bird, Miles, and Dizzy as our Mozarts, Bachs, Chopins, and Tchaikovskys. The dream of Qwest TV is to let jazz and music lovers everywhere experience these incredibly rich and diverse musical traditions in a whole new way. My hope is that Qwest TV will serve to carry forth and build on the great legacy that is jazz for many generations to come."

Entrepreneur and Kennedy Center Honoree Quincy Jones

What kind of archival footage might find its way to Qwest TV? One need only explore Mark Cantor's excellent Jazz on Film website to discover a wealth of musical numbers from Hollywood films. Who could resist any of these clips? (I must admit a special fondness for Slim Gaillard'srendition of "Dunkin' Bagels.")

* * * * * * * * *

As one of the most recorded songs in the jazz repertoire (the original record label credits Johnny Green as "music director and schmuck"), Body and Soul has a unique place in history.

Although his recording didn't hit the charts until 1932, when Louis Armstrong recorded Body and Soul in October 1930 he became the first jazz musician to record Green's song.

In 1935, the song was recorded by the Benny Goodman trio with Gene Krupa on drums and Teddy Wilson (a phenomenally gifted African-American musician) on piano.

When the Benny Goodman trio performed in public in 1937, Wilson's presence effectively smashed the color barrier in jazz.

In his director's statement, Philipson writes:

"My own interest in Black/Jewish interrelations stems from my time as a Professor of Comparative Literature when I taught courses in African American literature. Being Jewish myself, I was continually struck by the parallels and differences of the two minorities in America and especially by the heightened awareness that the two peoples had of one another. So intrigued was I by this connection that I published a full-length comparison of Black and Jewish autobiographies entitled The Identity Question: Blacks and Jews in Europe and America."

Filmmaker and jazz historian Robert Philipson

Philipson's hour-long documentary highlights a lot of American musical history that is often overlooked. Here's the trailer:

* * * * * * * * *

“The history of the blues is embedded in the history of our remarkable country. From its heyday in the 1920s through its revival in the 1960s, blues women have been out there challenging each era’s rigid norms of race, gender, and cultural political correctness. When most people think of a blues singer, the image that comes to mind is one of a man holding a guitar (he is probably African American and, for sure, male). But the truth is different from that common visual picture because the most iconic performers of the classic blues era (the 1920s) were women.”

“Emerging from the American South, blues women hit the road and told their own stories. These women were pioneers and, through their music, their stories endure. It is hard to overstate the magnitude of their contributions, which effected changes in jazz, gospel, Broadway musicals, and eventually rock and roll. Pamela Rose is steeped in this history and carries in her blood, body, and voice the legacy of these matriarchs. I have never met anyone with the depth of musical and historical knowledge, interest, and determination to share the musical legacy of these unique American treasures.”

(Photo by: Jane Higgins) Tammy Hall and Pamela Rose in a scene from Blues is a Woman

(Photo by: Jane Higgins) Pamela Rose and Shaunna Hall in a scene from Blues is a Woman

As the lead singer and driving force behind Blues is a Woman, Pamela Rose acknowledges some of the tough decisions she faced in crafting the show.

“The biggest challenge in writing Blues is a Woman was deciding which blues women to feature in the show and whom to leave out. After years poring over archival recordings and history, I knew the story I wanted to tell. I wanted to introduce audiences to the extraordinary women who helped create and popularize blues, but I also wanted to amplify and celebrate that particularly powerful voice which women in the blues gave to us. Early table readings occurred smack in the middle of a turbulent, shocking period in which harrowing news of black citizens killed by white police unfurled daily, racial tension and outrage dominated most news cycles, and we all suffered through an election year in which sexism and racism became trump cards played with dizzying effect. Conversations amongst our cast about how often history seemed to be on a stubborn ‘replay’ setting inevitably became part of the narrative.”

(Photo by: Jane Higgins) The cast of Blues is a Woman

“With the depth of historical and living inspiration to draw from, making the decision about whom to highlight within a two-hour theatre experience wasn’t easy. I finally decided that it wasn’t so much this blues artist or that one which mattered most. What truly mattered was that audiences have a chance to meet the archetypal blues woman who was ‘fierce, passionate, and did not suffer in silence.’ She is still with us. embedded in our music. Like all blues women, she’ll get under your skin, haunt and beguile you until you wonder how you ever lived without her.”

(Photo by: Jane Higgins) Shaunna Hall and Kristen Strom in a scene from Blues is a Woman