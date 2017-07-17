Power of Storytelling - The Secret Sauce to Real Estate Social Media Marketing

Growing up, my family and I moved a lot. We moved so much that I became a professional at packing my bags. Currently, my mom and I have tied in that sport.

Personally, I loved moving. Moving to a new house in a new neighborhood meant a chance to start afresh. It meant a new beginning. It meant an opportunity for my dad and me to do some house hunting. I don’t know why or how it happened but I was my dad’s search buddy when it came to looking for our new home.

A typical house hunt would start with us waking up early in the morning and getting ready to search for a realtor who would show us a couple of the houses he was responsible for. Most of our time would be spent on the road going from one neighborhood to another looking for the house that was just right.

At the end of the day, we’d come back dead tired, but the work was not done. We still had to give a situation report to my mother and sister who had been eagerly waiting for us to give them some news – and to give my dad and I some food (I’m half-Filipino, so food is an important part of the story).

That was way back – long before social media, before anyone knew what they could do with the internet and before the era of smartphones and nifty gadgets.

So much has changed over the years. Now finding your dream home is as easy as just watching a video over your smartphone or swiping through pictures and videos on Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat.

It’s such a welcome development to see realtors on social media uploading pictures of properties that are up for sale or the before and after pictures or videos of houses that were flipped and placed on the market. I’ve seen a couple of these on Facebook among my friends who are realtors.

Real estate companies have also seen the potential of ads placed on social media. A case study conducted by Dan Henry, a Facebook ads specialist, showed how he was able to help a real estate company sell their new condos using Facebook ads. Thanks to Dan’s expertise with Facebook ads, he was able to generate $900,000 worth of real estate sales from $441 investment in Facebook ads.

This is just one out of several instances where social media has helped thousands of realtors and real estate companies increase their outreach and their profits.

The Missing Link for the Real Estate Industry in Social Media

As helpful as social media is to the real estate industry, I believe that there is a fundamental aspect that realtors miss whenever they use social media – engaging stories.

Micah Horner, the founder of Tell Meaningful Stories and the host of the Facebook group Meaningful Story Marketing, shared how he grew a 6-figure business in a year with zero investment. Micah, shared his secret to making this happen. He attributed his success to 2 ingredients:

1. Documentation by sharing his story

2. Joining online communities

Although realtors are starting to understand that being in the right online community is important, documentation still seems to be something they aren’t effectively doing uplevel in the real estate industry. Realtors may be physically selling or renting houses but in actual fact, what they’re selling and renting is an experience that their clients will step into.

Stories set your imagination in motion such that you begin to see yourself as part of it. Stories can capture one’s emotions and that’s what makes storytelling a powerful marketing tool.

Stories You Can Share on Social Media

There are so many stories you can share that will keep your target audience engaged. Since realtors don’t just give out houses, they give out the experiences that accompany them. The most effective way to do this is by sharing the right kind of stories. Here are some you can start with. Just keep it short and sweet.

1. Background about the area

Where the property is located is as important as the property itself. Give snippets about the location, what it’s known for, great places to hang out and how the schools are like around there. If there’s some story behind the area, share that too.

Interview some of the locals in the area and ask them their experience in the area. You can video them talking about what they do in the weekends, their thoughts about the neighborhood and what they like about the area.

2. Interview your clients

Who better to convince your client about the neighborhood, than one of your previous clients living in the area? Let’s face it: it feels more reassuring to get advice from someone who understands you because they experienced what you’re currently going through.

This is easy to do. Just grab a camera or use your smartphone and ask your previous client how their life has been since they moved to the neighborhood and what they think about their new home.

3. Talk about your experience in the area

Give the area a tour for yourself and share what you think about the area. Be honest about it. Just because you earn a commission for every property you sell or give for rent, doesn’t mean that the location is heaven on earth. Give yourself an unbiased review of the area.