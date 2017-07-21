Powerful New Album: “Serenades & Odes to a Cracked World (part 1)”—Jody Cooper

Jody Cooper just dropped his latest album. It’s called Serenades & Odes to a Cracked World (part 1). Part 2 is due out in the near future. Together, the two albums form halves of a whole: part one deals with disintegration, while part two deals with integration.

Cooper hails from Germany, but grew up as an English lad in a Scottish town. To gain acceptance, Cooper took up the violin when he was six, followed by piano, bass and guitar. By the age of fourteen, he was composing songs and, when he was sixteen a voice in his head informed him he was destined to be a musician. In 2007, Cooper dropped a self-produced album, called Ten A Penny. He hasn’t looked back since. And in 2013, he made the decision to move to Germany.

Stylistically, Cooper’s music is billed as pop rock, which essentially is rock-lite, or a softer version of rock and roll. Some refer to pop rock as power pop. For all practical purposes, pop rock is the same as pop. That being said, I prefer to categorize Cooper’s style as alt rock, simply because it’s a bit more definitive and leaves the semantic door open wider.

Serenades & Odes to a Cracked World (part 1) contains thirteen tracks, a baker’s dozen. The first track is “I Forsake The Joneses,” an alt rock number with pop elements. After the voice-over intro, the tune starts off with a strong groove and electric guitar. The melody plunges straight ahead, riding on the guitar. Great background vocals give the song depth, while the keyboards provide instrumental harmonics. “Leave A Light On” begins with a heavy tsunami wave of guitars that segues into a catchy melody that careens along on the guitar and the snappy snare. The instrumentation is tight, minimal and cool. The song emanates a good vibe.

“One” is a moving, austere song. Cooper’s vocals and a piano open the tune, followed by the addition of a slow, steady beat and the drums. Cooper’s tenor floats hauntingly over the lonely, eloquent melody. When the orchestral arrangement kicks in, the song becomes even more persuasive and beautiful. Reflecting a garage rock feel, “You Can’t Make It On Your Own” emanates a slow, but strong rhythm, while the melody kind of jumps along. Cooper’s vocals exude passion, which make the song work.

“Don’t Know You Now” begins with a solo piano, followed by Cooper’s vocals wafting lightly over the ivories. A crisp, clear sidestick joins in, adding a tick-tock feel to the melody. Then the tune segues to a layered progressive rock melody, and then drops back down. Overall, it’s a good song, but the final minute or so gets a little monotonous.

“Living In Hell” is full of dark resolves and an odious ambience, especially at the beginning. When the other instruments join in the melody picks up and become less gloomy. Excellent guitar accents and harmonics are effective. Despite my dismal description, I really like this song. There’s an effervescence buried deep inside the melody that is quite contagious.

“Home” starts out with an 80’s-sounding guitar, and then moves toward a prog-rock feel. The vocals are slightly muted, but when Cooper goes falsetto, the song levels up a notch. Thrumming guitars add to the prog-rock sensibility of the melody, as it rides the rhythm guitar. “The Great Divide” begins with heavy guitars, then drops into a sparse sonic emanation, with just a synth, percussion and vocals. As the heavy guitars jump back in, the song demonstrates its prog-rock influence, with a hint of baroque rock projecting up and out.

“Silence” opens with a delicate piano and Cooper’s clear tenor explaining how little things can have a big impact on human interactions. As the song intensifies, Cooper’s voice takes on an urgent stridency that carries vast passion. “You Say You Own Me” exudes a grunge influence that, for me, just didn’t work because the melody starts to drag. And the constant repetition of the lyrics becomes cloying.

“Breakdown” opens with the sounds of children caught up in battle. Then the melody kicks in and jounces along, as Cooper’s high-pitched voice floats overhead. “It’s Alright” rides a sparkly melody that changes things up, going from dark to light. The beat is strong and there’s a delightful saxophone solo that injects vivacity into the tune.

The last track on the album is “Song For The Oppressed,” a heavier number that comes close to being heavy metal, although the vocals never escalate to the metal level. Frankly, it sounds a bit like David Bowie fronting Black Sabbath. And for that reason, it assumes an unpredictable character that is focused on numerous axes, thus diluting the intensity.

Serenades & Odes to a Cracked World (part 1), despite my quibbles about some of the latter songs, is a strong album, with lots of good music, contagious melodies and superb instrumentation. I like Cooper’s voice. It’s robust and exhibits passion. I await Part 2 with great anticipation.