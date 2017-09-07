Three is a holy number whose mystical powers span time, place and religious ideologies. Time is divided into past, present and future. In Christianity, there’s the holy trinity. Little girls are made, scientifically speaking, of sugar, spice and everything nice. And the Powerpuff Girls are Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup ― well, until now.

Entertainment Weekly broke the scorched-earth announcement that the first episode of the upcoming “Powerpuff Girls” five-part movie event will feature ― wait for it ― a fourth Powerpuff Girl. We do not know much about the city of Townsville’s new heroine ― what her name is, where she comes from, whether or not she can be trusted.

But according to this cryptic image tweeted by Cartoon Network, she does appear to have an enviable mane of hair, and perhaps a predilection for the color purple.

Since the news broke, fans have expressed skepticism at news of a new Powerpuff Girl emerging so late in the game. The original show aired from 1998 to 2005.

Many rightly pointed out that the show already featured a fourth sister, named Bunny, in episode 45. Bunny was created in a lab by Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, but her chemical compound was off, leading to her explosion later in the episode. “Bunny’s death still fucks me up after 10+ years,” one YouTuber commented last year.