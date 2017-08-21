PR for Women Coaches, Authors, Speakers and Serviced Based Entrepreneurs

Traditionally the world sees Public relations (PR) as the practice of managing the spread of information between an individual or an organization such as: a business, government agency, or a nonprofit and the public.

Public Relations (PR) really is the idea of creating coverage for clients for free, rather than marketing or advertising. However there is a catch, there is a difference between paid PR and free PR both are valuable resources and should be leverages as part of your marketing and advertising campaign.

Public Relations as part of your business strategy is the catalyst to visibility, brand awareness, and positioning in your marketplace. Many women coaches, speakers, authors, and entrepreneurs find themselves banking on Facebook, email and maybe one or two other social channels to grow their business. Sadly, social channels are becoming more and more saturated making it harder and harder to stand out among the masses.

It’s Possible PR implements these key combinations into their bespoke style creating unique to you and your business publicity strategies for maximum exposure and impact.

Visibility & Brand Awareness Positioning & Performance Systems & Structure Content & Strategic Marketing Biz Social Mastery & Relationship Building Metrics & Money

The mission of It’s Possible PR is to position their clients with the power to make a difference and impact the world. Creating the first ever Be You & Be Known publicity and business success signature program, It’s Possible PR is captivating women entrepreneurs internationally with their cutting edge style, out of the box thinking, and speaking an authentic message.

Hiring a PR Strategy Coach is typically a turning point for new and expanding entrepreneurs. It’s essential though to know that working with any PR Coach, Business Coach, or strategist that you are willing to dive in deep into yourself, your business and really understand your position to make the shift and see the results you desire.

Patty Loehn-Beach CEO/Founder aka “PR PATTY”

Patty Loehn-Beach, PR & Business Success Strategist (& Coach) thrives on helping women coaches, speakers, authors, and service based entrepreneurs to build their brand, show up and stand out online like a star.

Regardless of if you want to share your message, promote your book, launch your event or gain exposure as a speaker, using the latest social media and public relations trends, you’re in the right place at It’s Possible PR.