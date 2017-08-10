PR Spotlight Series Presents Jennifer Kleinhenn

What’s her story?
Over ten years ago I experienced the need for brain surgery for the first time in my adult life which changed my life. Yes, I am a person with disabilities, but I don’t let that stop me. It’s true holding down a traditional job was no longer in the cards, so I chose to become an online business manager/virtual assistant focusing on market research and all things Microsoft Office including PowerPoint presentation creation to non-profit organizations, disabled business owners, and work with clients who produce online or printed newsletters. This decision has allowed me not only to be my own boss but also to have the freedom to adjust my life to the challenges without having to give up doing the things I love.
Fun Facts About Jennifer
- I've been parasailing, mountain climbing, zip lining, horseback riding
- on church mission trips to repair homes, sung in choir
- love to read, watch hubby tinker on the antique car and scrapbook
You can learn more about Jennifer by visiting online at http://kleinhennsbusinessassistance.com/
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS