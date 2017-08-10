PR Spotlight Series Presents Jennifer Kleinhenn

What’s her story?

Over ten years ago I experienced the need for brain surgery for the first time in my adult life which changed my life. Yes, I am a person with disabilities, but I don’t let that stop me. It’s true holding down a traditional job was no longer in the cards, so I chose to become an online business manager/virtual assistant focusing on market research and all things Microsoft Office including PowerPoint presentation creation to non-profit organizations, disabled business owners, and work with clients who produce online or printed newsletters. This decision has allowed me not only to be my own boss but also to have the freedom to adjust my life to the challenges without having to give up doing the things I love.