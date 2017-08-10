PR Spotlight Series Presents Vanessa Cabrera

What’s her story?

I have been in marketing my entire career. In my corporate life I was a high paid Marketing Director for a slot machine manufacturer, but since it was a good ole boys club, I was treated like a little girl who liked to play on Facebook. Think the movie 9-5! So after work I started to plan my escape. I worked on my website, educated myself with webinars and trainings. Unfortunately...FORTUNATELY the company pulled out of the market I was responsible for and just like that I was out of a job.

A week later I found out I was pregnant and a week after that I found out I was to be a single mom. And exhale. But for whatever reason my gutt figuratively and literally told me to move forward with my business. So I did!

I didn't even tough my resume. Didn't even look for another job. I worked 12-15 hour days my entire pregnancy trying to land clients, setting up my own speaking engagements. I was scared shitless every step of the way, but knew this would work! And here I stand.

My son is about to turn 3. We have a roof over our heads, he has a fun and fabulous life. And now I have plenty of clients to work with.

Mostly women entreprenuers who friggin rock and speaking gigs are now coming to me. I built my Email Empire out of sheer love and will. Bam how ya like dem apples!

Vanessa, CEO

Fun Facts About Vanessa

I am a singlemompreneur

Love2Run

I'm a beer buff

avid kick boxer

Where Can You Find Vanessa?