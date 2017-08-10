Patty Loehn-Beach, Contributor Business Success Stylist™

PR Spotlight Series Presents Vanessa Cabrera

08/10/2017 06:39 pm ET

What’s her story?

I have been in marketing my entire career. In my corporate life I was a high paid Marketing Director for a slot machine manufacturer, but since it was a good ole boys club, I was treated like a little girl who liked to play on Facebook. Think the movie 9-5! So after work I started to plan my escape. I worked on my website, educated myself with webinars and trainings. Unfortunately...FORTUNATELY the company pulled out of the market I was responsible for and just like that I was out of a job.

A week later I found out I was pregnant and a week after that I found out I was to be a single mom. And exhale. But for whatever reason my gutt figuratively and literally told me to move forward with my business. So I did!

I didn't even tough my resume. Didn't even look for another job. I worked 12-15 hour days my entire pregnancy trying to land clients, setting up my own speaking engagements. I was scared shitless every step of the way, but knew this would work! And here I stand.

My son is about to turn 3. We have a roof over our heads, he has a fun and fabulous life. And now I have plenty of clients to work with.

Mostly women entreprenuers who friggin rock and speaking gigs are now coming to me. I built my Email Empire out of sheer love and will. Bam how ya like dem apples!

Vanessa, CEO

Fun Facts About Vanessa

  • I am a singlemompreneur
  • Love2Run
  • I'm a beer buff
  • avid kick boxer

Where Can You Find Vanessa?

You can learn more about Vanessa by visiting online at www.vanessa-cabrera.com

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
PR Spotlight Series Presents Vanessa Cabrera

CONVERSATIONS