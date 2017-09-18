PR: The Unconventional Bridge Between Marketing and Sales

Earlier this year, MarketingProfs published an article posing a hard question that marketers might find hard swallow, “B2B sales reps are out of sync with buyers, but is marketing at fault?” In the article, author Bruce Sheer shared that a staggering 90 percent of content developed for sales is never used in selling, according to data from Miller Heiman Group. In fact, he cites three stats that can be seen as strikes against sales effectiveness, then points the finger back at those often responsible for content and messaging: marketers.

Sheer argues that marketing organizations are also to blame, because they aren’t establishing messaging that addresses the key pain points of customers and the value prospects want. And, while he acknowledges that marketers often do their best to craft quality content can also be used by sales, he also points out that marketing is often disconnected from the buyer’s world.

If content doesn’t help your sales team make the value connection and have the right conversations—it only makes sense that your sales team won’t use it.

Creating Content That’s Worth a Touchpoint with Prospects

It’s worth repeating that 90 percent of selling content is never used in selling. Sales wants content that can be used in up-leveling, or otherwise elevating, sales conversations. Marketing wants to create content that stays on message, designed to help to generate qualified leads.

The good news? Quality thought leadership content can address both.

A thought leader often refers to an individual or organization that is recognized as an authority in a specialized field. Thought leadership, or content and other initiatives that helps position a person or organization as an authority, sometimes falls under the bucket of content marketing, but in it’s truest form, it’s public relations. It could be a full article with your CTO’s byline published on Forbes, a quote from your CEO in an article about your industry at large, or a host of other resources that educate and inform. These thought leadership pieces can help your position your organization, and those who lead it, as experts, and can be used not only in sales conversations, but also to help achieve marketing goals.

So, as a marketer, how do you go about creating thought leadership pieces that can be used by your sales team?

Asking the Right Questions

As a B2B PR agency specializing in media relations and thought leadership content creation, we often tell potential clients we need two critical things to create a successful thought leadership campaign: Access to leaders within the company and their thoughts. It’s that simple.

The fundamental questions posed by Scheer — such as, “Who are the target customers for our solution?” and “Why would the customers choose us over competitive alternatives to solve their problem?” — are the same questions your PR agency or marketing team should be asking at the start of any campaign. These questions can be answered through thought leadership content, posted on your blog, included in sales emails, and pitched to your target media as a bylined article.

Closing the Gap Between Marketing and Sales

As Scheer points out, marketing and sales should both be part of the larger team that answers the questions prospects are most frequently asking. Working together with the sales team—who speak with potential customers on a daily basis—helps to make sure that messaging is in tune with the value prospects want. As a PR agency, we often we find ourselves siloed with the marketing team—at first. However, in order to create content and secure coverage with the right messaging, your PR team needs to be privy to the same types of conversations that you’re having (or should be having) as marketing and sales teams.