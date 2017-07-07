11 Super Practical Things You Can Buy On Prime Day

It’s easy to get sucked into the black hole that is Amazon and their random knickknacks that you find yourself purchasing at 3 AM on a Tuesday night. Nope? Just us?

Well, if you’re looking to steer away from the midnight Haribo Bears orders and feel like you made some smart purchases, here are some everyday items you’ll want to order this Prime Day. The big day is July 11 but shop these deals as early as 9 pm ET on July 10.

From travel packing sets to dinner plates, these re’s something to help you with that adulting thing.

If you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these steals.

Amazon.com Save $30 on Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System.

On Prime Day, get it for $119.99. ($30 off the original price)

www.amazon.com Get 20% off Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil on Prime Day.

On Prime Day, get it for $12.99. (20% off the original price)

On Prime Day, get it for $8.65. (68% off the original price)

On Prime Day, get it for $37.49. (34% off the original price)

On Prime Day, get it for $9.74. (25% off the original price)

On Prime Day, get it for $14.99. (40% off the original price)

www.amazon.com Get the assorted greeting cards for 50% off.

On Prime Day, get it for $14.99. (50% off the original price)

www.amazon.com Save 20% on SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy.

On Prime Day, get it for $15.99. (20% off the original price)

On Prime Day, get it for $8.02. (43% off the original price)

www.amazon.com Save 30% on the iBaby Smart Digital Monitor.

On Prime Day, get it for $118. (33% off the original price)

On Prime Day, get it for $13.66. (25% off the original price)