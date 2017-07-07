HOME
07/07/2017 05:25 pm ET

11 Super Practical Things You Can Buy On Prime Day

Fill that shopping cart. 🛒

By Amanda Pena

It’s easy to get sucked into the black hole that is Amazon and their random knickknacks that you find yourself purchasing at 3 AM on a Tuesday night. Nope? Just us?

Well, if you’re looking to steer away from the midnight Haribo Bears orders and feel like you made some smart purchases, here are some everyday items you’ll want to order this Prime Day. The big day is July 11 but shop these deals as early as 9 pm ET on July 10. 

From travel packing sets to dinner plates, these re’s something to help you with that adulting thing.

If you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these steals.

 

1. Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System

Amazon.com
Save $30 on Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System.

On Prime Day, get it for $119.99. ($30 off the original price)

2. Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, 54 Ounce

www.amazon.com
Get 20% off  Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil on Prime Day. 

On Prime Day, get it for $12.99. (20% off the original price)

3. AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cube Set

Amazon.com

On Prime Day, get it for $8.65. (68% off the original price)

4. Pinzon Hypoallergenic Overfilled Microplush Mattress Topper - Queen

Amazon.com

On Prime Day, get it for $37.49. (34% off the original price)

5. AmazonBasics Velvet Shirt/Dress Hangers - 30 Pack, Black

www.amazon.com

On Prime Day, get it for $9.74. (25% off the original price)

6. AmazonBasics Articulating TV Wall Mount for 22-inch to 55-inch TVs

www.amazon.com

On Prime Day, get it for $14.99. (40% off the original price)

7. Hallmark All Occasion Handmade Boxed Assorted Greeting Card Set (Pack of 24)

www.amazon.com
Get the assorted greeting cards for 50% off.

On Prime Day, get it for $14.99. (50% off the original price)

8. SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy Concealed Motion Toy

www.amazon.com
Save 20% on SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy.

On Prime Day, get it for $15.99. (20% off the original price)

9. AmazonBasics Carrying Case for GoPro - Extra-Small

www.amazon.com

On Prime Day, get it for $8.02. (43% off the original price)

10. iBaby Monitor M6S 1080p Full HD Wi-Fi Smart Digital Baby Monitor for iOS and Android

www.amazon.com
Save 30% on the iBaby Smart Digital Monitor.

On Prime Day, get it for $118. (33% off the original price)

11. AmazonBasics 6-Piece Dinner Plate Set

www.amazon.com

On Prime Day, get it for $13.66. (25% off the original price)

 

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

