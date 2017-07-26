PRACTICE THIS TO CREATE HEALTHIER HABITS.

The SECRET to weight loss and sticking with healthy habits is (drum roll please)…

We are all taught the OPPOSITE: You need to be a self-criticizer…you need to get serious …you need to be a bully …to motivate yourself into healthy habits.

BUT…research PROVES being kind to yourself as opposed to beating yourself up, leads to healthier actions.

THIS meta-analysis looked at 15 research studies of more than 3k people and discovered a link between self-compassion and eating better, exercising more, getting more restful sleep, and stressing less. People who were more self-compassionate practiced these healthy habits more often. Whoa.

*BONUS study * When researchers taught dieters to practice self-compassion after eating a donut they ate less …while the dieters who beat themselves up ate more.

How can you start practicing self-compassion? When you catch yourself saying negative, self-critical things that make you feel guilty and shameful…CHOOSE to say the opposite instead. Read more about the Catch & Flip method of creating happier & healthier self-talk >>HERE<<.>

Giving ourselves a break & accepting our imperfections is the first step toward better health. Practicing self-compassion helps stop the cycle of self-sabotage. #BeNice