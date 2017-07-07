Practicing yoga to help create a sustainable world

Is it a coincidence that the world environment day and international yoga day both fall in the month of June (June 5th and 21st respectively)? Probably not. Yoga indeed has a very important role to play in conserving environmental resources and creating a sustainable world. This is especially so in current times, where everyone shares a part of the responsibility for the environment and all its resources. Let’s first begin by understanding what exactly is meant by sustainability and why is it so important.

The concept of sustainability can be understood by applying the law of mass balance. This is a law of conservation and it states that the total amount of mass accumulated in a system must equal the difference between the amount of mass entering and exiting the system. In other words, anything that enters a system must either exit from it or stay in it. The law of mass balance can be written in mathematical terms as follows:

Input = Output + Accumulation

Let’s try to understand how this law applies in our day-to-day life using an example of managing finances. Consider a family that is desirous of becoming financially sustainable. In this example, the family becomes our system, the income earned by its members becomes the input to the system, and expenses incurred become the output. Now, let’s consider two extreme cases – input = 0 and output = 0. If the input is zero, it will lead to bankruptcy and if the output is zero, it will lead to a penalty for not paying dues on time. Thus, it is essential to have a positive input in order to pay for the inevitable positive outputs. To sustain in the long term, we need that the rate of input be greater than or equal to that of output. In other words, the rate of accumulation should be greater than or equal to zero. Thus, the law of sustainability can be written in mathematical terms as follows:

Input >= Output Or Accumulation >= 0

Let’s extend this analogy to planet earth by considering it as our system and all living creatures on it as our global family. In order for all of us to live and grow, we need some resources that are indispensable such as food, clothing, and shelter. These resources are made available by Mother Nature in a raw form, which are then converted to a desired form by human intelligence and endeavor. In this global system, the resources provided by nature become our input and the finished products that we use for our sustenance become the output. In order to have a sustainable civilization, we need to ensure that the natural resources are replenished after use so that they continue to become available for future generations. Currently, our civilization relies heavily on coal and petroleum to meet our needs. These resources were formed by a cumulative absorption of sun-rays under the surface of the earth for millions of years. It is as if we got a huge family inheritance and we are living off it! The rates at which we are using these resources are far greater than the rates at which they were produced, thus making it imperative that we look for alternative sources to meet our needs.

In the meantime, the concept of 3R – Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle – has proved to be very useful in conserving our natural resources. It has encouraged healthy practices of sustainability such as reducing our needs, reusing when possible, and recycling after use. It is a very powerful concept and has been accepted by masses of people. The practice of yoga adds to this blend of 3R’s by adding a 4th term called Revise. The discipline of yoga encourages one to revise their concept of the environment by taking an inside-out approach. It teaches that the pollution of the environment is simply a reflection of the pollution of our inner self. By cleaning the ecology of our mind, we can create a sustainable inner self, thus leading to a more sustainable outer world. Even if we are able to clean the environment and bring it back to its original pristine nature using the principle of 3R’s, will it remain clean forever? A human mind that is plagued with materialism will inevitably pollute it and deplete all its resources. Thus, the discipline of yoga teaches one to first clean the mind’s ecology through the practice of meditation.

There is a dire need to integrate this 4th R to help sustain the efforts that are already under way. This will enable people to continue practicing the 3R’s with patience and enthusiasm. Otherwise, it can soon start to feel burdensome and as “someone else’s” responsibility. The concept of Revise acts like a catalyst in promoting the practice of the 3R’s. Suppose someone is presented with a very nutritious meal of a balanced diet, where every effort has been made to prepare it to its perfection. How long will one be able to eat this delicious meal if it contains no salt? It is salt that brings out the taste of all other nutrients, thus allowing one to relish the meal. Similarly, it is the practice of meditation that will enable one to steadily practice the 3R’s in the long run. Suppose one owns a brand new car with the best of engines and interiors. How long will one be able to drive this car without the lubricating oil? In its absence, the mechanical parts will be in constant friction, thus throttling the car despite the best of everything else. The practice of meditation is like that oil that helps to lubricate our inner self. When we are in harmony with ourselves, we can then learn to be in harmony with others and Mother Nature.

This internal harmony that springs from a clear mind can also enable the scientists to come up with better and brighter ideas for overcoming current environmental challenges. The role of different fields of education and scientific advancement should not be discredited. However, if the efforts of fellow scientists and environmental activists are not coupled with the discipline of yoga, then these different efforts might lead only to friction and dysfunction in society. Thus, it is absolutely worth going the extra mile to clean the ecology of our minds and help in supporting the myriad of efforts that are already under way for creating a sustainable world. Lastly, it is important to apply the law of mass balance to our minds as well. With so many inputs that our mind takes every day, it is imperative that we declutter the mind periodically to keep it functioning sanely. Through the practice of meditation, we can create a more sustainable inner world and let it naturally reflect and shine in the outer world.