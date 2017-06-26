Prada went back to basics for its latest accessory.

The fashion house is now selling a “paperclip-shaped” money clip online at Barneys New York. The $185 accessory is made of sterling silver with the word “Prada” etched into it. It’s almost as bad as Nordstrom selling jeans with fake mud splattered on them.

Prada/Barneys Make it stop.

Twitter users were really confused about the clip. Someone thought it was inspired by Microsoft Word:

Lmaoooo this the talking Microsoft paperclip ??? https://t.co/v7A07vdYIf — King 🤴🏾 (@_KingRighteous) June 22, 2017

Others were just here for the jokes:

This shit better hold my whole life together y'all. https://t.co/HH0bUpsmKu — Kim Thai (@kkimthai) June 23, 2017

mood: being wealthy enough to have a $185 Prada money paperclip pic.twitter.com/P774DcQAOr — VENUS (@DEVILDIOR) June 22, 2017

it's a money clip not a paperclip. you know for holding all the money you just spent on something just because it says prada — kitana jade cox (@KItana_JAd3) June 22, 2017

Prada Paperclip for 185$. I bet it can hold a lot of paper pic.twitter.com/CzBRYUo5aK — SharadKandoi (@Sharadkandoi) June 23, 2017

By the time I buy the paperclip, there won't be enough for it to hold 😭 — Brown Suga (@tohrusoma_anna) June 22, 2017

If you’ve always wanted a paperclip-shaped money clip but can’t quite afford the Prada version, Barneys is offering two versions of the sterling silver money clip for only $150.

Prada/Barneys We'll pass.

Prada/Barneys Oh come on!

We’re just fine, thanks.