Pramila JayaPal, Maxine Waters Unite Community at Re-Election Kick-Off

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA 7th District) was joined at FareStart Restaurant on Tuesday, September 19 by Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA 43rd District). The evening was two-fold consisting of a re-election kick-off campaign event for Jayapal and an invitation to join the Washington state community in honoring local heroes.

The inaugural “Build Our America” event was attended by over 100 community members. Ticket prices for the gathering ran the gamut between $100 and $5,400. The description of the event on the ticket link boasted, “Together, we'll honor incredible people and organizations that are trailblazers helping to Build Our America.”

They did indeed.

Distinguished honorees ranged from a local high school student making waves for her work in environmental initiatives (Jamie Margolin) and Chair for the Urban Native Education Alliance (UNEA) Sarah Sense-Wilson to the award-winning publisher of Seattle’s only lesbian-owned newspaper, The Seattle Lesbian (Sarah Toce).

During the event, Jayapal propositioned: “If you want a bold, strong, progressive who is unafraid to challenge racism, sexism and classism; if you want to support someone who can help lead not only the opposition but also lead our proposition for the kind of country we want to be - I'd love your support!”

Videos of both congresswomen played throughout the speech portion of the event and highlighted their fierce dedication to anti-Trump legislation. Waters, perhaps most known as of late for her “I’m reclaiming my time” soundbite, took the opportunity to tell women - and everyone else in the room - to reclaim their power. Waters and Jayapal both took to the floor the day Trump’s election results were certified, prompting former VP Joe Biden to exclaim, “It’s over.” More on that here.

Waters took time to quote Maya Angelou during her address.

"When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” she said. She was, of course, referencing Trump’s track record regarding discrimination and classism.

Former Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (and former King County Executive) Ron Sims attended the event, as well as other elected officials and prospects, including Teresa Mosqueda, who is currently running for Seattle City Council Pos. 8.

Steph Brusig/The Seattle Lesbian Pramila Jayapal at her inaugural Build Our America event Sept. 19 at FareStart Restaurant in Seattle, WA.

At the end of the successful evening, Waters, Sims and over 100 guests joined in singing “Happy Birthday” to Jayapal - while a cake with her campaign logo came out from the kitchen.