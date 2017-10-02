Prayer is not enough: Addressing Mass Shootings after Las Vegas

October 2017 began with another tragic, horrific, and possibly preventable mass shooting, when 22,000 unsuspecting outdoor concert-goers were targeted by a lone shooter from the 23rd hotel of a Las Vegas hotel. This horrid act is exceptional only in the scope and speed of its destruction. The US continues to lead the industrialized world in terms of frequency and total deaths in gun-related violence, with 2017 a banner year of 11,652 gun deaths and 273 mass shootings, prior to yesterday’s attack.

It is obscene, and it should be unacceptable to every American, that one individual can destroy so many people’s lives in the space of a few minutes. The Trump administration has called the massacre “an act of pure evil,” while suggesting that it is too early to ponder what might stop what happened from happening again.

Yet, there ARE things that the US government and Americans can do about this challenge.

First, and foremost, is gun control. Congress and Trump both have power to limit gun ownership. The facts are clear. Whether in comparative international terms or among American states, more guns in private hands means more gun deaths. We know specifically that one large industrial democracy, in response to an incident like Las Vegas, reduced private access to guns, and saw gun violence drop sharply. The evidence would be even clearer if Republican legislators were not afraid to allow federal research on gun violence.

Even so, all of the mass shootings have exactly one thing in common – comparatively easy access to guns. It is past time to take on the gun lobby and the minority of Americans who argue that a vague constitutional amendment hundreds of years old justifies individuals’ purchasing or modifying weapons far more powerful than anything the Framers could have imagined.

Those of us who don’t want to see any more mass shootings must insist that diverse, rational forms of gun control be contemplated. They would not eliminate all shootings or violence, of course; they would certainly make a major difference at a cost that doesn’t faze citizens of most advanced industrial countries.

Americans who are sick and tired of a minority of NRA members making the rest of us unsafe have other options, even should the Congress and President yet again allow a wealthy cabal’s views to bulldoze the rest of us. The day after the Nevada shooting led gun companies’ stock prices and revenues to soar, on the twisted logic that more guns somehow could have mitigated the tragedy. There is no obvious way that individuals packing heat at the tragic concert could have stopped a sniper aiming rapid-fire weapons from high above them. Yet gun companies, and their large investors, profit heavily from this convoluted thinking.

Americans angry at our repeated, and unique failure at gun control should target these companies, embarrassing their executives and shaming them for making money on the corpses of the tragically slain.

This second approach to gun control, bypassing politicians who are too cowardly to face down the NRA, in favor of raising the socioeconomic costs of major gun companies, does not depend on any sort of fundamental political structural change to undertake.

A second, more politically abstract issue we can take on is the frame of terrorism that encourages us to categorize, and judge, acts of mass violence in terms of whether they were motivated by a specific political ideology. The problem with the way that Americans are conditioned to ask first about whether any act of mass violence has a specific ideological component is that it prioritizes thinking about motivations in a particular incident, rather than studying broader underlying patterns.

Violence linked to an ideological cause (again, especially if that cause mentions Islam) becomes something the government can address, generally in a militaristic or securitized manner. An attacker whose motivation is less clear becomes another example of a lone wolf, an anomaly that no one can really deter because he’s unique. And yet, as others have noticed, most lone wolf shooters tend to be white men with lots of guns.

It is natural to try to understand why mass killers do what they do. However, categorizing killers by motive can do little realistically to prevent future tragedies. For all that Trump and some supporters seem to link violence with Islam (and/or undocumented Latinx migrants), doing so has done nothing to illuminate the trends uniting mass shootings or stopping them. One of these trends, obscured by efforts to slot incidents into “terrorism” and “not terrorism” is that shooters are predominantly white men.

This last trend suggests a third point we can address in trying to fight back against mass shootings in the US. In myriad ways, our culture routinizes, and sometimes glorifies, violence.

Although few members of the political and economic elites serve in our military, we speak blithely of “wars” on terror, drugs and crime; we once did so about poverty. Public events entail mandatory glorification of US troops, with the implication that questioning why we have so many of them and why they are fighting is unpatriotic. I have seen my students wounded physically and mentally in battles with all-too-uncertain goals and effects, that politically I understood as an expert on the Middle East well enough to wonder why these lives were being put in danger. Yet thoughtful critique of American military deployment (as opposed to of soldiers themselves) is not easy in our society that prizes might.

Popular culture more broadly has become increasingly violent in recent years. While this is hard to express statistically, contrast the silliness of the 1960s Batman with the gritty, mass-murdering vigilante of the current millennium, whose cinematic adventures concretized the deadly intent of a previous white shooter. Every year, prestige television such as HBO’s flagship programs up the ante on violence, to the extent that there is now precious little dramatic programming available to someone like my wife, who does not wish to spend her leisure watching gore on screen.

The point here is that, if we see shootings as embedded in structures, such as a highly and increasingly violent culture, rather than either acts of terror or deranged individuals, we can try to unpack these links and work harder to provide alternatives to them. Considering increasing, pervasive depictions of violence in the media is not a call for censorship. Rather, it is an invitation for us to appreciate that diverse cultural options and visions merit our efforts, and that proliferating decent human values before, and not after, a tragedy can also be a political strategy.