Pre-Emmy Celebration at Doris Bergman’s Style Lounge and Party - Gallery

09/21/2017 09:24 pm ET

Hollywood’s hotspot Fig & Olive was perfect spot for Bergman’s Style Lounge and Party to honor the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy® Awards. Over 100 of Hollywood’s finest turned out to celebrate and honor the television industry’s Emmy® Nominated actors, former Emmy® winners, presenters, stylists and industry VIPS.

This invitation-only event was hosted by Buywine.com and presented by Skinside Drinkable Collagen, featured an incredible array of fashion for him and her including couture gowns, bespoke tuxedos & suits, the finest in beauty, skin & hair care, stunning jewelry collections, gorgeous accessories, fashion forward luggage, exquisite timepieces, chic chapeaus, fabulous fragrance, everything for the pampered pooch, gourmet cuisine, unique spirits, delectable sweets and much more! 

Shiva Negar (“American Assassin”) with Reema Beauty
Genevieve Buechner with Skinside Drinkable Collagen
Lotte Verbeek (“The Borgias” Showtime) with Single Dress & Kaya Di Koko
Kevin “The Bull,” Host of 2017 Emmy Nominated Series “American Ninja Warrior” with Olympia International Inc.
Brigitte Nielson (“Major Crimes”) with Abingdon Timepieces
Gleb Savchenko (“Dancing With the Stars”) with Hint Water
Denise Boutte with Pampered Pets Playhouse Resort & Spa
Kelsey Scott 2017 Emmy Nominee - Outstanding Actress, Short Form Drama - “Walking Dead” with Twisted Silver
Michael Campion, Star of “Fuller House” with My Saint, My Hero Blessing Bracelets
Bruce Dern, Multiple Oscar Nominee, ("Nebraska, "Coming Home") with Spa Girl Vodka
Jeffrey Vincent Parise, Emmy Nominee - Outstanding Supporting Actor, “General Hospital with Curlifornia
Patrika Darbo, 2016 Emmy Winner - Best Actress, “Acting Dead” with Jeanne Vixen Jewelry
Maria Conchita Alonso, Multiple Award-Winning Actress with Dry Bar
Naomi Grossman, “American Horror Story” with Signature Innovation Group
Marilu Henner, Multiple Golden Globe Nominee with Burger Time
Judy Tenuta, Comedienne with #HOOKER
Kim Estes With Title Sponsor Buywine.com
Designer Sue Wong

Gifts and services were provided by:

Buywine.com, Skinside Drinkable Collagen, Abingdon Co. Timepieces, The Dry Bar, Montrose Regenerative Cosmetics & Laser Center, My Curlifornia, Hair Wave, Chef Elliott’s Red Velvet Bourbon Bundt Cakes & Signature Spices, Olympia Luggage, USA, Spa Girl Vodka, Hashtag Hooker, Signature Innovation Group Men’s Wear, Art Lewin Bespoke, Hint Water, Sue Wong Couture & Fragrance, Pampered Pets Playhouse Resort & Spa, CJS Homemade Wholesome Pet Treats, My Saint, My Hero, Twisted Silver, Jeanne Vixen Jewelry, Reema Beauty, Burger Time, Single Dress, Kaya Di Koko, Single Underwear for Men, Mascarpone Cheesecake by Chef Turok, Rock Your Hair, Marriagemindedonly.com, CJS Pet Staycation, Sunless Beauty, Purad’or, Miradryla.com, “Loaded Dice Films’ “Wheels” DVDs, Astrologer Kelly Surtees, and VIP Gift Bags provided by Buywine.com.

