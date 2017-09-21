Pre-Emmy Celebration at Doris Bergman’s Style Lounge and Party - Gallery

Hollywood’s hotspot Fig & Olive was perfect spot for Bergman’s Style Lounge and Party to honor the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy® Awards. Over 100 of Hollywood’s finest turned out to celebrate and honor the television industry’s Emmy® Nominated actors, former Emmy® winners, presenters, stylists and industry VIPS.
This invitation-only event was hosted by Buywine.com and presented by Skinside Drinkable Collagen, featured an incredible array of fashion for him and her including couture gowns, bespoke tuxedos & suits, the finest in beauty, skin & hair care, stunning jewelry collections, gorgeous accessories, fashion forward luggage, exquisite timepieces, chic chapeaus, fabulous fragrance, everything for the pampered pooch, gourmet cuisine, unique spirits, delectable sweets and much more!
Gifts and services were provided by:
Buywine.com, Skinside Drinkable Collagen, Abingdon Co. Timepieces, The Dry Bar, Montrose Regenerative Cosmetics & Laser Center, My Curlifornia, Hair Wave, Chef Elliott’s Red Velvet Bourbon Bundt Cakes & Signature Spices, Olympia Luggage, USA, Spa Girl Vodka, Hashtag Hooker, Signature Innovation Group Men’s Wear, Art Lewin Bespoke, Hint Water, Sue Wong Couture & Fragrance, Pampered Pets Playhouse Resort & Spa, CJS Homemade Wholesome Pet Treats, My Saint, My Hero, Twisted Silver, Jeanne Vixen Jewelry, Reema Beauty, Burger Time, Single Dress, Kaya Di Koko, Single Underwear for Men, Mascarpone Cheesecake by Chef Turok, Rock Your Hair, Marriagemindedonly.com, CJS Pet Staycation, Sunless Beauty, Purad’or, Miradryla.com, “Loaded Dice Films’ “Wheels” DVDs, Astrologer Kelly Surtees, and VIP Gift Bags provided by Buywine.com.
