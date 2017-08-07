Precious Toddler And Giant Poodle Have The Most Adorable Friendship

One-year-old Mame has a precious bond with a giant poodle named Riku. Her grandmother posts photos of the cute pair on Instagram under the name Tamanegi.

Mame, who lives in Japan, also gets along well with her grandmother’s other two poodles, Gaku and Qoo. Tamanegi has racked up over 130,000 Instagram followers with her photos of the toddler with all three dogs. They play dress-up, read books and go on adventures together.