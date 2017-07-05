Pregnant Woman Gives Birth After Being Struck By Lightning

A Florida woman who gave birth just hours after being struck by lightning is in “fair” condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman who was unable to provide information on the infant’s health.

Last Thursday, 26-year-old Meghan Davidson was walking with her mother near her home in Whispering Palms when the lightning bolt hit her, according to WBBH TV. She was due to give birth in one week.

When first responders arrived on the scene, Davidson was lying on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital where doctors performed a C-section on her, according to Fox 4 Now.

Davidson gave birth to a boy named Owen, who is breathing with oxygen assistance, the station reports. A spokeswoman for both Lee Memorial Hospital and Golisano Children’s Hospital told HuffPost that Davidson is in “fair condition,” and that “there is no information” on the baby’s condition.

Although Davidson has not spoken yet, she has been able to recognize and react to her husband, Matt, with whom she has two other children, according to WBBH TV.