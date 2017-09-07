Pregnant Woman Reportedly Denied Service At Restaurant For Wearing A Crop Top

An expectant mother in Washington was reportedly denied service at a restaurant for wearing a crop top.

Charisha Gobin is 7-and-a-half months pregnant with twins. According to the Seattle news station KIRO, she went to eat dinner at Buzz Inn Steakhouse in Marysville with her family on Sunday night, but a staff member told her she could not dine there because of her outfit.

Gobin told the local news station she was wearing a long skirt and a cropped T-shirt that said “Weirdo.”

“The waitress/bartender stopped us and said, ‘I’m sorry, you can’t be here in that shirt’,” the expectant mother alleged. “I said, ‘Are you being serious with me right now?’ And she said, ‘Yep, you can’t be here’.”

Gobin said she was “livid” and felt body-shamed because her “belly was bigger and sticking out.” Said the mom, “Had it been anyone else, I don’t think there would have been any problem whatsoever.”

That night, Gobin shared a photo of her outfit on Facebook in a post that has since been made private. “I was just denied service at the Buzz Inn on State Avenue in Marysville for my outfit. I’m violating the health code,” she wrote in the caption.

In response to the incident Buzz Inn Marysville offered an apology on Facebook on Monday.

“We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding and will cover with all staff as to how to not overly enforce a rule that is intended to make all guests feel comfortable,” the statement reads. “The server in question has been with our company and a great employee for almost 20 years and was trying to use her best judgement and by no means was trying to be demeaning to the guest. Again our sincere apology for misunderstanding.”

The staff member in question, who remains anonymous, told KIRO that the shirt violated the restaurant’s “no shirt, no shoes, no service policy” and that she would’ve asked anyone in that shirt ― pregnant or not ― to leave the establishment.