Premiere: Conro releases Connecting the Dots EP featuring "Love Divine" - Interview

Conro releases his EP Connecting the Dots today via Monstercat, which recently won the DJ Mag award for Best Breakthrough Label. The producer may have played a dj set at Tomorrowland this summer, but he is looking forward to bringing a more live aspect to his shows. He will also be singing on most of his future records (and is growing his hair out for the occassion). Conro’s strong musicality can be heard on standout track “Love Divine,” a collaboration with fellow Kelowna, British Columbia resident Disero, and which features a lush vocal performance by Alice Berg. Listen below.

You live on a chicken farm? I used to. Now I live outside Vancouver in a place called Kelowna. I used to live in Saskatchewan, and I was brought up on a farm until I was ten or so.

How did you find your way to music production? I was always doing music. When I was younger I was forced to play by violin. I was also in a band, and my brother was the drummer. Around 10th grade I downloaded this program Kristal and I started recording on a tiny computer microphone. It was definitely a lot of YouTube tutorials to learn the ins and outs. Learning synthesizers and LFO’s it was a big process to wrap my head around. Now I'm incorporating all of this stuff I had with my band into the computer. It was a big jump for sure, but it was mind blowing and kind of gave me a freedom to create.

What has touring been like this summer? I played a bunch of shows when I was doing electro house. This past month I was in China, London, Amsterdam, and Spain. I got to play Ibiza, and Tomorrowland, and this is what I've been trying to accomplish.

How are you playing live? I'm doing a dj set, but from now on I'm going to sing on the majority of my records that will come out. We want to bring back the live aspect. I'm growing my hair out, and I’m going to head bang and play guitar, and it will be awesome.

Tell me about the EP? It’s a collection of songs that were all written last year, except “Love Divine,” which was finished this year. I'm really excited, it’s been a long time coming. I put a lot of time and energy into it. This is just a stepping stone from me.

With “Love Divine,” I met this dude, he was a friend of my girlfriend’s friend. This one time we went to the pub and this guy starts talking my ear off about music. So we worked on one song and it was so much fun. The first song got signed by Martin Garrix’s label. He’s the only guy I've worked with in Kelowna and the track means a lot. When you break down the lyrics, it’s relatable.

Where do you find inspiration? Usually it’s a subconscious gathering of daily life. It's me listening to all these songs I like on Spotify, and the next thing I know I start working on a combination of tracks I’ve been listening to. Inspiration is a subconscious gathering of music and life and everything you’re around. I try to soak it all in, and usually that bleeds through my music.