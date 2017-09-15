Ferry Corsten is back! Earlier this year, I discussed Ferry Corsten’s incredible concept album Blueprint and caught him on tour as he brought his brilliant composition through New York. Since then, he’s been relatively quiet. But with today’s release, we get his remix of Crywolf’s “Quantum Immortality,” we can see that despite his radio silence on soundcloud, he’s still been hard at work.

“Quantum Immortality” was released last October by singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Justin Taylor Phillips under his moniker Crywolf. The track is already a phenomenal piece of artistry on its own, but Ferry Corsten managed to take the existing piece, flip it on its head, and arrange a winding representation of his trance and progressive mastery.

The track holds nothing back as it bursts to life immediately with an intense, driving, and pulsing beat; backed simply by a faint pulsating note just barely recognizable over the booming of drums. As the track kicks into second gear, more atmospheric layers and arpeggiating synths begins to emerge through the production, topped with a heavily distorted and affected vocal sample that, while muffled and indecipherable, brings a beautiful level of melody to the fierce and vigorous strength of the beat.

After reaching its crux, the tempo subsides and slows to nearly half-time; the eye of the storm. It’s here that we can make out Crywolf’s soothing voice and the lyrics that were previously imperceptible: “On the lips of my love, I'm alone again.” At this point, the Crywolf portion of the song bursts in. Ferry Corsten’s new backing track is a perfectly dramatic, intense, and visceral accompaniment to Crywolf’s impressive vocals. Following the lyrical portion of the track, the tempo picks up again, bringing us right back to the bombardment of synth, drums, and atmosphere that Corsten conjured up at the onset of the song.