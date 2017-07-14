Premiere: Kerri Chandler - Six Pianos (Audiojack Phases Cut)

Leeds based duo Audiojack puts their spin on the Kerri Chandler classic, “Six Pianos.” Though the original track is more than a decade old, the string melodies (inspired by Steve Reich’s “Six Pianos”) are still vibrant, and a focal part of this punchier rework. The track is released July 31st via Kerri Chandler imprint Kaoz Theory. Listen below.
Catch Audiojack on tour in the US this August.
August 12 - Club Vinyl, Denver August 18 - Goodie, Philadelphia August 19 - Analog BKNY, Brooklyn August 25 - Trade, Miami
