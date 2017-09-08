Preparation in an Age of Denial

There is a false sense of comfort in pretending that everything is okay. The fact that three massive hurricanes are raging across the Atlantic Ocean right after Hurricane Harvey dumped record amounts of water on Texas is simply a coincidence, or so we tell ourselves. The fact that wildfires rage across much of the western part of the United States while normally cool places like San Francisco are baking in 115 degree heat is just a fluke of Nature, we hope. Ignorance is bliss, as they say, and as the effects of global climate change become increasingly more visible, it will become ever harder to continue to simply disregard the obvious.

We have been reading about the effects of climate change for well over a decade now. While those apocalyptic maps showing huge areas of our coastal areas completely under water are definitely frightening, most of us think of those as doomsday scenarios or a far off future event that perhaps will never occur. Scientific predictions of the effects of climate change are usually nothing more than numbers on a graph, and it is obvious that these forecasts haven´t been influential enough to convince us to collectively change our fossil-fuel devouring civilization.

In the Global South, however, climate change isn´t simply a bunch of numbers on a map and woeful prognostications of the future. Rather, the effects of climate change are felt by people and communities whose livelihoods have fundamentally depended on the land, the relative equanimity of the weather, and the constancy of natural rhythms that their ancestors depended upon.

The monumental increase in droughts and floods caused by climate change is devastating the livelihoods of small farmers across the world. In the area of Central America where I live, small farmers used to be able to reliably calculate the beginning of the rainy season to get their corn and bean crops into the ground. In today´s climate, however, it´s really anyone´s guess. Furthermore, climate change is even contributing to the development of new epidemics. A precipitous increase in kidney failure among laborers at sugar cane plantations on the Salvadoran coast is considered by many experts to be the first epidemic caused by climate change.

The separation and distance from the land and the natural world that provide industrialized societies with the necessities of life has allowed people in the global north to effectively discount the severity of climate change. It is easy to ignore the cruelty of droughts, floods and severe temperatures when you can still drive to the supermarket in your air conditioned car and find well-stocked shelves of food.

The tumultuous state of the Atlantic Ocean at the present moment, the increasing frequency of wildfires ravaging the little forest cover that we have left, and the regularity of droughts in our main agricultural regions, however, should make us reconsider our “ignorance as bliss” mentality. Not only do we need to fundamentally reorganize our livelihoods in order to decrease our carbon emissions, but we also need to find ways to better prepare for the increased likelihood of disaster caused by anthropocentric global warming.

In the United States, at least, we simply cannot depend on our elected government officials to take the necessary measures to help communities increase their resiliency to climate change events through proper preparedness, training, and planning. Donald Trump´s skeptical views on climate change are well-known, and, somewhat ironically due to the fact that Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Florida in the coming days, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was ordered in 2015 to not use the words “climate change” or “global warming” in any official publications.

We cannot change the reality of global climate change by sticking our heads in the sand and simply refusing to mention a reality that will only become ever more apparent and perceptible in the coming years. If our government leaders are content on ignoring a reality that is ever more tangible and dangerous, then the task of preparing for climate change-caused disasters is dependent on individuals and communities who are, so to speak, in the eye of the storm.

One of the best ways to prepare for hurricanes or other extreme climatic events caused by climate change is through making use of technology. There are several different weather apps that you can download to your phone to help you stay on top of the potentially critical weather events that might affect your region. Some of these weather apps will also send you alerts when severe weather events are closing in on your region. For farmers, gardeners, and others who live close to the land, these weather apps can also help you plan your farming operations depending on expected weather events.

Furthermore, preparing for the changes that will come with climate change requires a certain sense of vigilance and training. The small island of Cuba is located in perhaps one of the most vulnerable areas for the mega-hurricanes caused by climate change. While their neighboring island nations often suffer devastation from hurricanes, we seldom hear of similar calamities in Cuba.

The government of Cuba has made it a priority to educate the population on how to best prepare and respond to hurricanes. You´d be hard pressed to find a taxi cab driver, stay at home mother, or street vendor on the streets of Cuba who can´t explain to you the exact definition and characteristics of a level 5 hurricane.

Furthermore, the people of Cuba have a level of organization wherein local leaders arrange constant drills and training so that everyone in the community knows what to do in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster. Lastly, the government of Cuba has structured civil defense forces to move into communities as soon as a storm is identified to help communities best prepare and prevent casualties and property damage.