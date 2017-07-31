Preparing for the Teenage Years

In this video, my husband & I sit down to discuss those upcoming teen years. Admittedly, we are not there yet; but we have both worked with teenagers in different careers.
We believe in approaching things in life with a positive mindset, & we feel that we need to approach the teen years with our boys from a positive place as well.
Here’s our take on preparing for those teen years...
For more on this topic, you can go here to view the full All About Teens collection.
