Preparing Kids to Get To and Through College

Millions of incoming freshmen across the country will be launching their college careers this week. While their very arrival is an achievement — only 65% of high school graduates actually enroll in college — the majority of these students will fail to graduate in four, or even six, years.

Why do so many students stumble on their path to a college degree? They are shamefully unprepared. The majority of our public schools don’t equip students with the content mastery, critical thinking skills, and work habits needed to navigate collegiate workloads and campus life. Too many students earn “As” and “Bs” in high school but find themselves deemed unfit for college courses. They’re shuffled into non-credit bearing remedial classes, put behind schedule, and fall further into debt. Low-income students take the hit especially hard — many have no choice but to drop out.

This approach doesn’t make any sense, and it doesn’t have to be this way. If schools upheld the promises they make to students, we could overcome our college graduation crisis. America falls dismally behind in college graduation rates. In 1990, the U.S. ranked first in the world in four-year degrees among 25-34 year-olds; today, we rank 12th.

At Success Academy, we’re determined to end this pattern of broken promises. We strive to support our scholars — who are primarily children of color from low-income backgrounds — and equip each one of them to make it to and through the college of their dreams.

We’ve focused on developing an innovative K-12 design that provides a solid academic foundation while cultivating the attributes and mindsets of successful college completers. What are these attributes? Effective college students are leaders in learning, take ownership of their own education, know how to ask for help, and persist in the face of academic challenges. We have built independence, perseverance, feedback, and choice into all aspects of our academic model.

It starts early. Take math class: our elementary students learn problem-solving and leadership when presented with unfamiliar math challenges. Students draw on what they know, work toward a solution, and explain their various strategies to the class. They defend their methods (using evidence), and incorporate helpful feedback from peers. By high school, this problem solving approach is second nature. Our first graduating class recently demonstrated just how capable they are at taking charge of a challenge when it came time for the SATs; while the average score for students of color in NYC is an 831, our scholars achieved an average of 1238.

Taking ownership of one’s own education also requires a deep appreciation of learning for its own sake, which we believe is best cultivated through reading. From elementary school onward — yes, including in our jam-packed high school schedules — our schools incorporate a daily, dedicated independent reading block for students to nurture their curiosity by diving into great books.

We prioritize choice in our school design, because opportunities for engaged, self-selected learning fosters intrinsic motivation and helps students identify and pursue their interests. Clubs and electives are essentials, not extras; these ultimately help students successfully choose majors and stay true to their passions. Our track and field students compete at the prestigious Penn Relay Races; our musicians enjoy workshops at the renowned Diller-Quaile School of Music; and our debaters travel to Washington D.C. to tackle real-world problems in front of an audience of senators.

It’s also crucial that schools mitigate the experience gap preventing too many low-income students of color from gaining exposure to a wider world prior to college. We help our high schoolers research, apply for, and gain scholarships to summer programs. When one of our scholars spent several weeks at Georgetown’s Entrepreneurship Institute, she experienced a peek into what college might hold. She was paired with young women from around the country, built a prototype app for facilitating political discussions; argued for the benefits of the app to a skeptical professor; and presented it in front of a panel of judges, who expressed interest in taking the app to the next level. These kinds of experiences form an essential foundation for college success.

At the same time, we’ve redesigned the 9-12 school years to prioritize college-style learning opportunities. Regularly scheduled classes stop during the month between fall and spring terms, and students choose from a variety of college-style seminars covering topics like the Sociology of Hip Hop and Sustainable Architectural Design. We offer specialized diplomas, so that if a student is particularly fascinated with STEM, she can graduate with a specialization in math and science.

Many new college students fall victim to the same problem: failing to effectively manage their time. Our high schoolers have a 120-minute block every day which, just like during free time in college, they can spend as they wish. While freshmen tend to simply socialize, by their junior year, they are using the period productively — for completing assignments, meeting with teachers, or pursuing a passion project.