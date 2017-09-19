Preparing the Fetal Body Position for Birth

Rarely does a research study get much publicity for confirming something suggested by previous studies, or for providing actual evidence for an idea that has been accepted for a while as ‘common sense’. But such studies deserve attention, and that’s why it’s appropriate to mention a recent piece of research evaluating external cephalic version (ECV) and factors influencing its success.

ECV refers to the intentional manipulation, by a doctor or midwife, of the position of the fetus using non-invasive techniques. The purpose of ECV is to avoid a breech delivery, meaning delivery of baby that has entered the birth canal buttocks first. Typically, ECV is performed as a mother-to-be is approaching (within weeks) the estimated delivery date, but when the fetus has not yet shifted to a cephalic presentation (head-down position).

Now, there are different types of cephalic presentation, which you can learn about in this summary on Pregistry’s blog The Pulse, along with simple maneuvers that you can employ yourself to get your fetus to move head-first toward the birth canal. For singleton pregnancies, the most common presentation is the vertex presentation. In vertex presentation, the fetus is head is down, with the face pointing in the direction of the mother’s spine. Vertex presentation facilitates delivery since the longest axis of the fetal is set up fit through the widest possible path through the mother’s pelvis. In such cases, the fetal head be straight, or slightly sideways and still pass through the birth canal.

A fetus also can present head-down, but with the face leading, rather than the cranial side of the head. In other words, the next is extended. Only a tiny fraction of term babies come out with a face presentation. There is also brow presentation, however, which means the level of extension is intermediate between vertex and face presentation. Brow presentation happens more often in premature infants than with infants born at term.

Sometimes, the fetus does not take a cephalic position spontaneously, or from the maneuvers employed by the mother, and this is when ECV becomes an option for the health care provider. Previous studies have shown that it tends to work, plus intuitively, obstetricians and midwives have assumed that ECV should work better if performed while there is still some space around the fetus within the womb. It also has made sense that ECV should work better before the leading part of the fetus –which could be the fetal buttocks or a leg if the head is up, not down– has engaged the birth canal.

It seems obvious, if you think about the mechanics; once you start to go into a tunnel it’s harder to back up and turn around, whether you’re a car, a boat, or a fetus. It’s also harder to turn around, if there’s not much space around you. But in evidence-based medicine –the only type of medicine to which you should avail yourself– things must be tested before we make any claims.

Fortunately, a big study from McMaster University in Canada, published this past August, has demonstrated that the success of ECV is much higher, as suspected, when a fetal part has not yet engaged and when the fetal head can be palpated from outside the woman’s body. The study divided its 1776 participating women based on parity, meaning whether or not they had given birth previously. Among multiparas woman (those who had given birth previously), in addition to a palpable fetal head and lack of engagement of a fetal part, success of ECV also was shown to be associated with the procedure being attempted prior to a gestational age of 37 weeks. This is the point in pregnancy that most researchers use to distinguish between prematurity and term fetuses.

If you get much beyond 37 weeks gestation and the fetus still has not been shifted into a cephalic position, the odds grow that you’ll have a breech birth. In such cases, if you were planning to have a midwife deliver your child, the first thing that will happen is that she (or he, as there are a small number of male midwives, and no, they are not called ‘midhusbands’) will refer you to an obstetrician. In many countries, and in most US states, midwives are not permitted to perform breech deliveries.

Now, there are different types of breech positions. When the buttocks point downward with the fetus in a tucked position (her legs are bent at the knee and her heals down by her buttocks), this is called a complete breech. It can be challenging during a vaginal delivery, since the legs will need to unfold in addition to the buttocks coming out of the birth canal. If the baby is delivered vaginally from a complete breech, it means that the obstetrician would have to perform some turning or twisting of the fetus at certain points in the delivery –just as you might do to remove an oddly-shaped object from a bottle. The obstetrician also might have the mother change positions, just as you might hold the bottle upside-down, shake it around, or whatnot.

There is also an incomplete breech, also called a footing breech. It has this name, because one leg is flexed at the knee, so that the heal is down below the buttock, while the other leg is mostly extended. This arrangement is very rare, but it is worse than a complete breech. In almost all such cases, the doctor will insist on doing a surgical delivery, also known as a cesarean section.

Finally, there is the Frank breech, where the buttocks are oriented downward, thus ready to go first through the birth canal, but the fetal shape is more of a pike, than a tuck, although the knees will be slightly bent. Remember the term by thinking of a guy named Frank performing a piked somersault in gymnastics or diving, but not perfectly, so he loses points for letting his knees bend and for failing to point his toes.