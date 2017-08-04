PRESENCE 🌹🍃
____________________
We all need
that 'special person'
in our lives ...
The one
who inspires us
to
express ourselves freely
without judgment
without restrictions ...
The one
who reignites
our inner light
so that we may
'see'
ever more clearly ...
The one
who provides
a 'safe zone' in this life
where
honest and open discussion
is not only allowed
but also
encouraged ...
The one
who guides us
through this life
with much kindness
wisdom and generosity
creating more
'Love' instead of 'Fear'
'Joy' instead of 'Sorrow'
'Flow' instead of 'Obstruction' ...
The one
who shows us
the way to live
a
fulfilling
meaningful &
authentic life
just by simply
'Being' ...
The one
who through
such qualities and skills
brings out
the best
of 'Us' ...
May we all be
so lucky as to find
such person in our lives
and may they live
longgggggg
healthy and
happpppppy lives
endlessly adding
more
'Truth and Beauty'
to this world
which
we all
...
call
..
.
HOME 🌹🍃💫!
_____________________________________
Soe Moe Lwin
6:07 am
05/08/2017
I dedicate this poem to my personal mentor Sayadaw U Jotika
(author of the international bestseller SNOW IN THE SUMMER)
on his 70th birthday today ...
May Sayadaw be Happy
May Sayadaw be Healthy
May Sayadaw be Peaceful always 🍃🍃🍃...
May he continue to guide us throughout our lives with his immense knowledge, wisdom and ‘Presence’ 🌹🍃💫 !
