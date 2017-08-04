SOE MOE LWIN, Contributor I am an Artist and an Explorer always searching for the Truth ...

PRESENCE

08/04/2017 10:43 pm ET

____________________

We all need 

that 'special person'

in our lives ...

The one 

who inspires us 

to 

express ourselves freely

without judgment

without restrictions ...

The one 

who reignites 

our inner light 

so that we may 

'see' 

ever more clearly ...

The one 

who provides 

a 'safe zone' in this life

where 

honest and open discussion

is not only allowed 

but also

encouraged ...

The one 

who guides us 

through this life

with much kindness

wisdom and generosity

creating more 

'Love' instead of 'Fear' 

'Joy' instead of 'Sorrow'

'Flow' instead of 'Obstruction' ...

The one 

who shows us 

the way to live 

fulfilling

meaningful &

authentic life 

just by simply 

'Being' ...

The one 

who through 

such qualities and skills 

brings out 

the best 

of 'Us' ...

May we all be 

so lucky as to find 

such person in our lives

and may they live 

longgggggg

healthy and 

happpppppy lives

endlessly adding 

more 

'Truth and Beauty' 

to this world 

which

we all

...

call 

..

.

HOME 🌹🍃💫!

_____________________________________

Soe Moe Lwin

6:07 am 

05/08/2017

I dedicate this poem to my personal mentor Sayadaw U Jotika

(author of the international bestseller SNOW IN THE SUMMER)

on his 70th birthday today ...

May Sayadaw be Happy 

May Sayadaw be Healthy

May Sayadaw be Peaceful always 🍃🍃🍃...

May he continue to guide us throughout our lives with his immense knowledge, wisdom and ‘Presence’ 🌹🍃💫 !

