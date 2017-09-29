Preserving Life on Land - Competition vs Cooperation

Last week, when the UN General Assembly, member nations met to discuss the Sustainable Development Goals. The news that this would be a closed session was a disappointment. Many of us in wildlife and habitat conservation were hoping to hear about the latest progress in meeting target goals for Sustainable Development Goal 15, the highly ambitious and extremely important goal, which focuses on protecting, preserving and restoring terrestrial species, ecosystems, natural habitats, and biodiversity. In short, to save all of Earth’s diverse life forms that exist on land.

There are thousands of conservation organizations, NGO’s, non-profits, foundations and governmental agencies working around the world in the fields of wilderness protection and wildlife and biodiversity conservation, yet, we are barely able to advance and are often losing ground. Why?

Recently I asked the great Kenyan paleoanthropologist and conservationist Richard Leakey this question, and he remarked to me that we in the conservation community are failing because we are competing and not collaborating. He called overcoming our competitive mindsets the #1 challenge for the future of the natural world.

Too often, we compete for the same donors, same dollars and same grants, and focus on the same issues. Because of our organizational self-interest, we compete against each other and fail to work together, which critically undermines our collective efforts. Here’s a telling example: there are currently hundreds of organizations working to save rhinos in Africa, and yet–rhinos are still being slaughtered for their horns. How do we turn this around so that we can succeed?

To find the answer, we need to look to the basic laws of nature. Many people and often incorrectly - credit competition in nature soley - for the survival and betterment of species, but that is not the whole story. Cooperation in nature is how complex life forms have come into existence on our planet. Cooperation – biological and social – is abundant throughout the natural world and is in fact a highly successful survival strategy. From ants and bees, meerkats and baboons, lions and human beings, all these species cooperate– whether in hives, prides, colonies or communities - in order to survive and thrive.

That’s how we build momentum and succeed in reaching the goals of SDG 15. By making the most of cooperation and collaboration, we can share and pool our resources, expertise, research, and findings that may – for competitive reasons – have been kept proprietary. By including governments, law enforcement agencies, and prosecutors, we can effectively work together, build trust, and protect, preserve and restore endangered species, habitats and biodiversity.