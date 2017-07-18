President Can Launch Nukes Solo, Millionaires Buying Bunkers and We the People Have This Moment

All it takes for the President to launch a nuclear strike is a brief command from him to the top brass at the Pentagon, who must comply with the Commander-in-Chief’s order. (To launch a nuclear strike, Donald Trump would follow these steps.) Literally, less than ten minutes elapse between the time our President decides to give the order and the time missiles are aloft.

Meanwhile, some of the wealthiest Americans are investing in secret nuclear-hardened bunkers for which they must first demonstrate the ability to pay the multi-million dollar price tag before they’re allowed into that club.

I learned both of these jaw-dropping facts over the past week.

Working with colleagues at the Union of Concerned Scientists, Frank and I went to Congress on Thursday to congratulate Rep. Barbara Lee for her leadership in confronting war, and to talk about the increasing threat of nuclear weapons. Her latest triumph is passing an amendment in a House bill to repeal the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force, (AUMF). Originally passed in 2001 to give the President the flexibility to order a military response without having to go to Congress, the AUMF has been used by three successive Presidents to wage war around the world. Congresswoman Lee’s amendment requires Congress to take back its authority, and to debate and vote before war is declared. Several Republicans have joined her in support.

But a nuclear war would be far worse than a conventional one. While preparing to meet with the Congresswoman, I learned the first horrendous fact, that the President has the sole and unchecked authority to launch a nuclear war. I learned the second from an article in the New Republic, which also incredibly affirms that President Trump has three of these bunkers on his property at Mar-A-Lago. (Income inequality will survive the nuclear apocalypse.)

What does nuclear policy have to do with national parks which are usually my focus? Answer: The first nuclear strike could launch us into a world where national parks are but a memory. Everything would be negatively affected.

Astonishingly, a moment exists right now where we can affect the outcome. In addition to working to oppose new conventional wars, Congresswoman Lee is supporting a bill introduced by Rep. Ted Lieu that would require Congress to issue a declaration of war before any president launches a nuclear first strike. We met in an ante-room off the floor of the House of Representatives between votes, and the Congresswoman strongly encouraged us to help get more information to the public on the risks created by maintaining US nuclear weapons on “hair trigger” alert, ready to fire in minutes.

Interestingly, we took on the mantle to champion our national parks after “discovering” them in 1995. Our mission to provide information so that people could know and go has been a success - the community for parks has exploded around the country with a growing percentage of non-white champions. Never did we imagine that our concerns could go from the enjoyment and protection of our natural treasures to a movement to avoid nuclear holocaust.

As remarkable, this very week we’re going back to the village where I was born in Jamaica, taking our American grandson to visit the places where I played as a child. I plan to take him first to the “gully” where all the children bathed, splashing and bobbing for mangoes floating downriver. I’ll take him to visit my breadfruit tree, under which my umbilical cord is buried – I sure hope it’s still standing. My cousin the farmer will cook a meal for us in the woods after we help him dig the yam and potatoes, cut the green bananas and pick the ackees for the pot. We’ll be totally immersed in the simplicity of my roots.

I am grateful to be alive at a time when our country and our planet need every ounce of good we can muster to push back against war, corruption and potential annihilation. Earth, nuclear weapons, parks and my piece of heaven are all intertwined.