President Donald Trump - A National Disgrace

To come up with a headline to describe the article I intend to write and/or to describe Trump as I see him is a tremendous challenge. It's also a losing battle to write about Trump in a few succinct paragraphs when he's a front page story everyday causing some sort of harm and destruction. To correctly describe Trump and his actions without exaggeration or understating the danger of Trump had to challenge Journalists during the 1930s in a similar struggle when writing about Hitler when Hitler began his heinous reign in Germany. Since Hitler, it has been considered wrong to compare anyone with Hitler because he was, without argument, the embodiment of pure evil and to compare anyone else to Hitler could have the wrongful effect of diminishing, even if so slightly, the absolute evil that Hitler was. Hitler, through fiery speeches, took over Germany because he promised to make Germany great again. Hitler attacked the Jews and everything that wasn't German creating an air of Nationalism that led to a Holocaust and a world war of the likes the world had never seen before. Sound familiar, its the same route Trump is taking by pitting our citizens against the world and just about everyone who looks different and doesn't speak English. Like Hitler, in order for Trump to continue-on he has to have- as well as to provide to his followers -an object of Hate. And no one, probably since Hitler, can sell hate better than our own merchant of hate -Donald Trump. Trump gained the presidency, partly, by channeling all the hate groups in the country to his candidacy by promoting his brand of hate, bigotry , and violence. He first began nurturing these white supremacists dirt-bags with his outrageous “Birther claims”. This was music to the ears of the White Supremacists, the KKK, and the Alt-right, and of course hate leaders such as David Duke, head of the American Nazi Party and ardent supporter of Trump. During the campaign Trump became their Pied Piper and never turned his back on them -even now! And now these white supremacists Alt-Right creeps have come home to roost in Charlottesville, and are no longer undercover, but are now out in the open causing death and violence with their “Rally to the Right” while voicing strong support for Trump. What did Hitler do the night of Chrystal-nacht ? What did Trump do following the terrorist attack in Charlottesville -that's right TERRORIST ATTACK -by the Alt-Right with a vehicle that killed and seriously injured scores of people.? Trump did nothing. In fact, he ran cover for the dirt-bags by attempting to down play, on national television,this kind of violence as almost routine and that it has been going on for a long time and grouped these dirt bags with other groups with his claim of: “all sides”. Trump purposefully avoided identifying specifically the alt-right groups responsible for the riots and the violence that culminated with an alt-right terrorist attack! Trump will never call out these creeps because just as the Nazi creeps that night in Germany were Hitler's creeps, the dirt-bags that rioted in Charlottesville were Trump's American Nazi creeps. There's a loud call-out to Trump to denounce the alt-right groups aligned with the KKK and the American Nazi Party and to state loud and clear they don't represent the president or our American Ideals. There's no chance of Trump denouncing the “Rally to the Right” groups such as the American Nazi's or Alt Right – these are his folks - He's the Leader of the Pack !These are the votes Steve Bannon brought to the table. Trump knows these are the votes that amounted to the difference of winning and losing. And yes, these are the “Deplorables” correctly identified by Hillary Clinton. And now they're re flexing their power, with muscle, that comes directly from The White House.
Trump not wanting to alienate the votes of this important part of his base, the “Deplorables” is only half the story; they also provide an important focus away from Trump's collusion with Putin and actions against our country by Putin. While our Russian Embassy had its staff slashed by more than 700 Diplomats , and again Trump saying nothing against Putin's actions – the country was pre-occupied by the actions of Trump's Deplorables. As long as the Deplorables are in the headlines Trump's real problems are not in the news. This does not mean Robert Mueller is losing enthusiasm in his probe of Trump, but to Trump -public perception is everything and whatever can be done to keeping the Russian investigation out of the news Trump appears to be willing to do. If it takes Russia off the front page Trump has no difficulty in fueling the flames of hate and bigotry that could lead to violence in our country or even antagonizing Kim Jong Un the unstable Dictator of North Korea into a war of words with the potential of starting a nuclear war. Trump will do everything possible to take the focus away from Russia.
Trump is addicted to power and did everything possible in order to win including taking his same business rules (none) to his Presidential Campaign. And Trump, even more scarier now, appears to be willing to do anything, yes anything to hold onto power. We will soon learn of all Trump's illegal activities in his quest for fortune and power, that may also show how Putin came to own Trump through Putin's financing of the Trump empire over the years. Putin had good reason to do everything possible to assure Trump's election. It could be said: Trump was made in Russia.
Our country has fought against all of the hate groups effectively over the years to the extent that KKK rally's and similar hate group rallies had trouble gathering enough followers to fill a corner at a small intersection. They were hiding in the corners of society because they had become, for the most part, persona non grata. everywhere respectable people gathered.
That has now changed because they have their man in the White House. No more hiding, and of course weapons are also out in clear view, just waiting for a spark. This is what the Trump Presidency has brought to our country. The Special Prosecutor can not stop this presidency fast enough, and what are the Republican Leaders waiting for to finally acknowledge Trump for the danger he is and begin Impeachment proceedings immediately. An Impeachment, more than likely, will not happen soon, but we all know its inevitable for in the end Robert Mueller will be raining down High Crimes and Misdemeanors on Trump- and it better be sooner than later before Trump sets the world on fire.
