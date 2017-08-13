President Donald Trump - A National Disgrace

To come up with a headline to describe the article I intend to write and/or to describe Trump as I see him is a tremendous challenge. It's also a losing battle to write about Trump in a few succinct paragraphs when he's a front page story everyday causing some sort of harm and destruction. To correctly describe Trump and his actions without exaggeration or understating the danger of Trump had to challenge Journalists during the 1930s in a similar struggle when writing about Hitler when Hitler began his heinous reign in Germany. Since Hitler, it has been considered wrong to compare anyone with Hitler because he was, without argument, the embodiment of pure evil and to compare anyone else to Hitler could have the wrongful effect of diminishing, even if so slightly, the absolute evil that Hitler was. Hitler, through fiery speeches, took over Germany because he promised to make Germany great again. Hitler attacked the Jews and everything that wasn't German creating an air of Nationalism that led to a Holocaust and a world war of the likes the world had never seen before. Sound familiar, its the same route Trump is taking by pitting our citizens against the world and just about everyone who looks different and doesn't speak English. Like Hitler, in order for Trump to continue-on he has to have- as well as to provide to his followers -an object of Hate. And no one, probably since Hitler, can sell hate better than our own merchant of hate -Donald Trump. Trump gained the presidency, partly, by channeling all the hate groups in the country to his candidacy by promoting his brand of hate, bigotry , and violence. He first began nurturing these white supremacists dirt-bags with his outrageous “Birther claims”. This was music to the ears of the White Supremacists, the KKK, and the Alt-right, and of course hate leaders such as David Duke, head of the American Nazi Party and ardent supporter of Trump. During the campaign Trump became their Pied Piper and never turned his back on them -even now! And now these white supremacists Alt-Right creeps have come home to roost in Charlottesville, and are no longer undercover, but are now out in the open causing death and violence with their “Rally to the Right” while voicing strong support for Trump. What did Hitler do the night of Chrystal-nacht ? What did Trump do following the terrorist attack in Charlottesville -that's right TERRORIST ATTACK -by the Alt-Right with a vehicle that killed and seriously injured scores of people.? Trump did nothing. In fact, he ran cover for the dirt-bags by attempting to down play, on national television,this kind of violence as almost routine and that it has been going on for a long time and grouped these dirt bags with other groups with his claim of: “all sides”. Trump purposefully avoided identifying specifically the alt-right groups responsible for the riots and the violence that culminated with an alt-right terrorist attack! Trump will never call out these creeps because just as the Nazi creeps that night in Germany were Hitler's creeps, the dirt-bags that rioted in Charlottesville were Trump's American Nazi creeps. There's a loud call-out to Trump to denounce the alt-right groups aligned with the KKK and the American Nazi Party and to state loud and clear they don't represent the president or our American Ideals. There's no chance of Trump denouncing the “Rally to the Right” groups such as the American Nazi's or Alt Right – these are his folks - He's the Leader of the Pack !These are the votes Steve Bannon brought to the table. Trump knows these are the votes that amounted to the difference of winning and losing. And yes, these are the “Deplorables” correctly identified by Hillary Clinton. And now they're re flexing their power, with muscle, that comes directly from The White House.