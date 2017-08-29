PRESIDENT ELMER FLOOD GOES TO TEXAS

The charade parade continues.

Over the last few weeks Trump basically endorsed hate groups so that they could scamper like the fluffy white bunnies that they are because trust me, some of them are very fine people.

And then on the eve of the worst hurricane in Texas history, he pardoned a racist named Joe Arpaio. The only convergence on that night was that Texans were wetbacks (in Arpaio speak) that night too. Trump claims he did it because of the ratings (?) and was proud that he was freeing a man who is beloved.

Joe Arpaio is despised.

And now your Commander and Cheat and his pull toy wife are heading to the Gulf coast to do exactly what? My guess is that it will be great opportunity for both of them to wear their hot new Barbour jackets, with collars up, as they once again fleece the public.

Trump will say all the right talking points that have been fed to him and pretend that he genuinely cares about the victims of this horrible, trust me, horrible disaster.

But here is the thing.

If Trump had actually been born with either a brain and a soul, the man who settled the biggest class action case in New York that involved his attempts to not rent to African Americans, the man who bilked thousands of people via his Trump University scam and the man who refused to pay people for their hard work on his construction sites, the man who loved to watch underage beauty contestants strip down, would have immediately embraced the fact that storms like Harvey are helped by one of the key consequences of climate change: as the air warms, some of the heat is absorbed by the ocean, which in turn raises the temperature of the sea’s upper layers.

The gulf waters were some of the hottest spots of ocean surface in the world. The tropical storm, feeding off this unusual warmth, was able to progress from a tropical depression to a category-four hurricane in barely two days.

And that is what President Elmer Flood would call a hoax. And who is often hit the hardest during these disasters? The minorities that Trump loves so damn much.

So forgive me, as I watch he and his clueless, squinty ex-soft porn wife pretend to give a shit.

Because they do not care about anything but themselves. Today’s little day trip is nothing more than a goddamn insulting photo-op which to me is the equivalent of dancing on the graves of the freshest victims, just like his wink and a nod to those pesky little Nazis, was a direct spit in the face to every man, woman and child who were brutally tortured and exterminated in concentration camps and it was a personal affront to every man and woman who fought in World War Two.

Trust me, neither one of the Trumps will even get their shoes wet or be late for lunch.

They will no doubt arrive fashionably late, wave Queen Elizabeth style, hold their breaths while they hug a few people and then fly the hell out of there as fast as they can.

Trust me, if Goldman Sachs was in danger of flooding, Trump would send in more troops than he is sending to Afghanistan to save it.

And all this is going on, while once again, new light is being shed on his pre-election collusion with Russia thanks to the explicit emails of his associate Felix Sater who merrily wrote to Moscow about getting their boy elected.

America: wake the fuck up. Professor Harold Over the Hill is playing you.

Coal is never, ever coming back. He is lying to you because you will believe any fucking thing that he says.

We could be employing tens of thousands of people to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure or we could hire tens of thousands in the field of renewable energy.

But some nine months into this national disgrace NOTHING has been done.

NOTHING.

And he is still getting you to drink the Kool-Aid like the poor slob gullible saps that you are.

And does the GOPhuck yourselves do? NOTHING. Because they want power. They want money. And none of them, NONE of them, give a flying fuck about you.

Best of all Ted Cruz, who voted AGAINST hurricane benefits is now asking for it. The Cruzi-fiction continues.

If you read the posts of the extreme right on Facebook they are full of rage at liberals…the very party that have given them their unemployment, social security and healthcare. And then there is that little thing called Civil Rights. And same sex marriage.

It’s symbolic to me that Texas is suffering from a biblical sized crisis, because even those on dry ground, especially in the south and middle America, are going through the very same thing.

That group despises evolution because, just like your every day terrorist fanatics, all they got is their belief in THEIR God and if HIS credibility begins to slip, what do they have left?

Progress on any level is a threat to them and their gun totin’ lifestyles. Automatic weapons and Confederate flags are the very same thing.

I am not attacking religion or the need for faith. I get its value big time. But there is a deep seeded prejudice in this country that is nothing more than a veiled form of white supremacy.

I’m talking about the other gullibles: the ones who tithe their sweat labored hourly wages to the next charismatic snake oil selling televangelist.

We live in a country where we never pray for reality. We pray for miracles. We buy lottery tickets which have the same value as toilet paper.

We pray to be rescued by our Holy Fathers and Holy Mothers or we elect the next President is most daddy like. Yeah, mommy, not so much. I mean, hell, she is a woman.

We who are educated and know better are being tortured by all this every day.

The needy need daddy. That is all that is going on here, folks.

Competence, talent, ability, experience mean nothing.

At least they got rid of the high faltuin’ black guy from their white, white, White House.

I have seen the Obama’s children ridiculed by the morons, comparing them to apes. Apes. That from people who think that Yale is a Swedish prison.

Having one of their own to turn to now, especially a rich white one who has been on the TV—-well that is just Valhalla. After all, NCSI and Law and Order solve everything tidily in an hour.

There are some people who I meet who say that we should be open to this man. That we should loving and forgiving and not not be full of hate. He is the president and he should be respected.

Well I reserve judgement on that until Bob Mueller and his band of boys scout litigators tells me what he has found. Based solely on Trump’s insulting performance to date, the things he has said, done and not done; the fact that he has the lowest rating of any President in the history of the company, is enough for me, who is a deeply loyal, patriotic American, to continue my ardent campaign to get rid of him.

He has made us the laughing stock of the entire planet. He is defiled and ridiculed by our allies.

This is nothing more than the King Joffrey ballet.

Now you can certainly sit around and do nothing which seems to be what America prefers. I mean the opposite of love is not hate.

It’s apathy.

Well lots of folks stood quietly behind their living room curtains while Kitty Genovese got butchered too.

And Charlie Manson had his loving following too.

This is a cult, my friends.

This is not leadership.