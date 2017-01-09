President Obama Was One Dapper Groomsman At His Aide's Wedding

Pool via Getty Images The president on his way to attend the wedding of longtime aide Marvin Nicholson.

For the last eight years, Barack Obama has been our commander-in-chief. On Saturday, he held a different title: groomsman.

Obama stood by longtime aide Marvin Nicholson’s side as he married Helen Pajcic this weekend at a private residence in Jacksonville, Florida. Secretary of State John Kerry officiated the ceremony. FLOTUS, sadly, was not in attendance.

Wedding Planner Lorna Meehan of Amelia Weddings & Events provided some photos from the wedding, which were shared on the WJXT4 Facebook page.

Both the bride and groom have worked in the Obama administration and on his 2008 presidential campaign. The groom is White House trip director, personal aide and golf partner to Obama, while the bride works on policy for the U.S. Department of Education, according to the Washington Post. Her father is prominent Jacksonville attorney and politician Steve Pajcic, who is also an Obama fundraiser.

As far as groomsmen go, it doesn’t get much better than the “swagalicious” POTUS himself.

The Huffington Post reached out to the wedding planner for comment. This story may be updated.