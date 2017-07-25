President Trump Gave Boy Scouts Opportunity To Show True Leadership

The Boy Scouts of America offer a standing invitation to the President of the United States to speak at their national Jamboree and this year the President was able to attend and did so as several others have in the past.

BSA was pleased and excited to welcome the President and, as has been widely reported, they shared thoughts on the appropriate way for the scouts to behave, in accordance with the Scout Oath and Law and the values the organization seeks to instill in young men that are members.

By now it is obvious to anyone who has watched the videos or read the transcripts is that President Trump did not moderate his message based on the age of his audiences or the values of the organization that had invited him.

That’s not what I am writing about.

What I AM writing about, is the responsibility of the organization – or any organization – to respond when a guest comes into their meeting, event, offices and proceeds to act in a manner that is directly in opposition to that organization’s articulated values. Regardless of who that person is.

It is fair to say that an event like this is a defining moment for an organization; because how they respond will define the future of the organization. Employees (or in this case scouts and their parents) will take the lesson not from what President Trump said – but how the BSA responds to what President Trump said.

This was not a defining moment for President Trump. But it IS a defining moment for the Boy Scouts. And - as a developer of tomorrow’s leaders - they should embrace it. As of this writing, they have issued a generic statement in support of non-partisanship. However, that’s what I call the ‘crisis communications’ approach. Say the least you have to, and see if the issue settles down right away.

And there’s nothing “wrong” with that approach. It certainly has helped many organizations weather a temporary storm (as professional communicators will accurately assure management it is). But there’s nothing right about it, either. Because any organization, but especially one that positions itself as ‘values based’ can see this as a watershed moment and a golden opportunity; to rededicate to one’s values and to stand firm and reaffirm who you are as an organization by condemning the incident and explaining why it does not conform to the values of the organization.

Loudly. Proudly. Boldly.

Because that is what leaders do. That’s what any responsible corporation should do. And certainly an organization that’s purpose is to develop responsible leaders for the future.

And, having prided themselves on developing leaders for more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts should embrace this opportunity and demonstrate their values and condemn, not Mr. Trump, but his remarks that violated the spirit and principles of Scouting. That’s what the parents who sent children to the Jamboree should be able to expect; and that is what the boys who attended it deserve.