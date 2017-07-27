President Trump goes after Transgender troops and women. Just another day at the White House

About 24 hours ago President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offend the LGBTQ community by stating that transgender troops can no longer serve their country as part of the military. He also went after Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted against his health care plan. Let me unpack these attacks one at a time and explain why they were politically motivated and spiteful, far below the office of the presidency.

In an attempt to get back in good favor with the very conservative part of his base after spending the week attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the White House felt they needed to do something to change the conversation.

So, President Trump tweeted out that he would end service by transgender people in the military, opening up a culture battle that caught much of Washington by surprise. Trump, announced the military would “not accept or allow” transgender people to serve “in any capacity,” saying he had made the decision after consultation with “my Generals and military experts.”

Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis, the key voice on all things military was on vacation and had no idea what the White House was talking about. Meanwhile, over at the Pentagon, they were caught totally off guard, forcing the awkward response that no one in the building knew what President Trump meant by the Tweet.

Key members of the Joint Chief’s at the Pentagon and Gen. Mattis have been working under a policy that has openly allowed Transgender troops, to serve openly since summer 2016, when President Barack Obama, lifted the ban. They also receive coverage for any treatment deemed medically necessary by their doctors, including surgery and hormone therapy.

Trump’s tweets appear to reverse the entire policy.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” the president tweeted.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

While we do not exactly how many transgender troops presently serve in the military, the numbers are not insignificant by any means. On the high end, LGBTQ advocates put it at 15,000, while on the low end, a 2016 Rand Corporation study estimated there were 2,450 in active duty and 1,510 in the reserves.

That is 2,450 men and women fighting and dying for our country. They have been put in a state of limbo because of President Trump, made the decision that their service to the United States was no longer needed, or more importantly wanted.

The Trump administration needs to understand that there are checks and balances in this country. The United States is a country of law and singling out a class of people for exclusion violates the constitutional guarantee of equal protection under the law. And as to those transgender soldiers already serving openly, any effort to expel them would open the White House to legal and political pressure.

It is also worth noting that in France, Germany, England and Israel transgender troops have been fighting for years.

According to research done by Politico, should the Trump admiration move forward with this blatant discrimination the issue could be headed to the Supreme Court.

Whatever reasons the administration would ultimately put forth would be weighed against the harm to the people affected, and the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence suggests a willingness to take those harms seriously. In the 1996 case Romer v. Evans, the Supreme Court declared that laws justified by nothing other than anti-gay animus are “obnoxious” to the constitutional guarantee of equal protection under the law. In the more recent 2013 case of United States v. Windsor, the court’s conclusion that the Defense of Marriage Act was the product of anti-gay and -lesbian animus spelled the law’s doom. Although the Supreme Court has never explicitly applied a strict standard of review to cases involving sexual orientation, it’s clear that the court is doing so, in practice.

If the military transgender ban is not supported by logic or facts, a similar outcome is quite likely here—but not a sure bet, since the Supreme Court has made no such pronouncements when it comes to the transgender community. So far, the “T” in LGBTQ has mostly been silent. Lower courts, though, have increasingly seen anti-trans discrimination as a form of sex discrimination. If the Supreme Court agrees that the main issue here is gender, that would be another way to get to a form of a more searching review of the military transgender ban. Courts almost never find sex discrimination justified.

So, for now expelling transgender men and women from serving in the military is not yet a done deal. We can only hope that there is massive pushback from members of the House and the Senate where both Democrats and Republicans supported the Obama admiration position on transgender members in the military.

On the matter of attacking women and in this case it was extracting his anger for someone not supporting his position on health care. President Trump took aim at Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of three women, Sen. Susan Collins of Vermont and West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, all Republicans who voted against his health care bill.

Trump, attempted to bully Murkowski via Twitter on Wednesday saying she "let the Republicans and our country down yesterday. Too bad!"

Meanwhile, while the GOP continues to try to craft a health care replacement for the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare), they have done nothing to include women in the process.

For those who may not know women make 80 percent of all health care decisions in families in the United States. Yet not one of the women in the senate was involved in any of the key meetings having to do with crafting any possible health care bill.

At the moment there is no health care bill but all of the Republican plans seem to hit women harder than men. They have targeted the end of federal funding for Planned Parenthood, an organization that provides everything from mammograms and cervical cancer screenings to STI testing and contraceptives to 2.4 million women and men every year – it also adds pregnant women to the list of individuals who are ineligible for Medicaid.

The impact of this change can't be overstated. According to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, more than half of all births in 24 states are financed by Medicaid.

So, President Trump, the man who campaigned as “The biggest friend of the LBGTQ community ever to live in the White House,” and the “Man who could do more for women in this country,” showed yesterday that he is your friend until he no longer needs you.