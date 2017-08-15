President Trump Is Defending Hate With More Hate And Idiocy

As I watch in awe of President Trump sympathizing with neo-nazi’s in front of his tacky golden elevators at Trump Tower AKA Barad-dûr, I’m left with a metal taste in my mouth. Trump can manage to be the Office Space speech in every moment he talks: Everything is worse than the last thing he said.

After he left the podium, CNN’s Jake Tapper simply said, “And... wow.” But then he stopped because Trump started answering more questions as he made his way from the podium. I’ve never heard the press sound completely baffled as they asked questions. I really wanted someone to ask, “are you beeping serious with all that bull you just said?”

That will never happen, but it always feels like it’s a split second away when you hear the nonsensical gibberish come out of the mouth of someone who has a lexicon of maybe 800 words. If you were to have a drinking game based on Trump only saying “very, very” you’d be drunk within 20 minutes.

I remember in high school thinking about How President George W. Bush was going to attack Iraq with made up evidence about how they had something to do with 9/11. I had an eerie feeling that the world might come to an end because he was incompetent. He was pretty bad as president, but wow, this guy makes him look like a competent statesman. I would unequivocally stand up the moment he walked in the room out of respect for the office. I don’t think I would for this one. I don’t even think I’d shake his hand or get a picture. I don’t want people to know I did that.

What happened in Charlottesville was a terrorist act. Just because the person behind the wheel was white doesn’t mean it’s not terrorism. He was a white nationalist who drove his car in to a crown of “anti-protesters” because they were against white power. That’s terrorism. Why can’t Trump say that it’s terrorism? Oh, right, because his base has a lot of those people rooting for him. THat’s why it took him 48 hours to denounce them. But then, as of a few hours ago on August 15th, he undercut his staff yet again by saying both sides are violent. Yeah, I’m not sure the protesters against the KKK showed up with pepper spray, clubs, shields, helmets and assault rifles.