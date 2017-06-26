President Trump Meets Indian Prime Minister Modi

The following is based on a report originally published by The Dilenschneider Group, whose permission is acknowledged:

Well before Donald J. Trump was elected 45th president of the United States in November 2016, he’d complimented Narendra Modi on the strong steps that India’s 14th prime minister had taken to streamline his country’s bloated bureaucracy and to promote economic growth. The two men spoke to each other three times by telephone after Mr. Trump took office on January 20.

There were wide expectations that Mr. Trump would quickly move toward strengthening economic and military ties between the world’s oldest democracy – the United States – and its largest one, India.

Instead, the new American president chose to cultivate China – the Asian giant that Mr. Trump had earlier termed a “currency manipulator.” President Xi Jinping of China was feted at the president’s private resort in Florida.

Similarly, Mr. Trump wooed Japan, whose prime minister, Shinjo Abe, was also warmly welcomed at the resort, Mar-a-Lago.

The Indian Establishment seemed puzzled that Washington hadn’t extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi, who’d been elected to a five-year term in May 2014. Mr. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – along with its umbrella grouping of 13 constituents, the National Democratic Alliance – enjoys an absolute majority of 339 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha, or Lower House of Parliament. Mr. Modi leads a country of 1.25 billion, whose GDP of $2.2 trillion makes it the world’s seventh biggest economy, after the United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom and France.

The president and Mr. Modi are now scheduled to finally meet at a one-day summit in Washington on June 26.

What will they discuss? The American business community is mindful that notwithstanding Mr. Trump appreciation of the economic changes that Mr. Modi has engendered, the two men hold disparate positions on economic development. Mr. Trump wants US businesses to invest more in America, thereby creating more jobs; Mr. Modi’s campaign of “Make in India” invites foreign companies to set up shop in a country where labor is cheap, and where a highly educated middle class is growing. (There are an estimated 700 million cell phones in India, and more than 10 million consumers are acquiring a set each month.) Mr. Modi recognizes that to sustain growth in manufacturing, agro-business, information technology, and infrastructure development – among other sectors – robust new alliances need to be forged internationally.

“There are opportunities galore in India today,” says Prakash Shah, a New Jersey banker of Indian origin.

Keeping in mind Mr. Trump’s “America First” campaign that exhorts companies to invest in the United States and create jobs domestically instead of setting up factories abroad, Lockheed Martin and Tata, announcing their agreement at the Paris Airshow on June 19 on the production of F-16 fighter planes, said that moving the production base to India would still retain jobs in the United States.

“F-16 production in India supports thousands of Lockheed Martin and F-16 supplier jobs in the US, creates new manufacturing jobs in India, and positions Indian industry at the center of the most extensive fighter aircraft supply ecosystem in the world,” a joint statement by the firms said.

Projects such this will likely result in many small and medium sized US companies being able to export components and parts to India. This would represent a qualitative change in the number and nature of exporters to India. By becoming a major defense supplier the US can erase the trade deficit and export tens of billions to India each year , creating US jobs along the way. There is a huge opportunity for Indian-Americans to be facilitators in that process.

The Paris agreement fits into Mr. Modi’s strategy of expanding joint ventures in defense between Indian companies and foreign ones. The prime minister recognizes that there’s a deficit of at least $100 billion in the defense sector; this immediately opens up opportunities for suppliers from the US and Europe, plus Israel. Among other defense needs, India is in the market for rocket, space and satellite technology, missiles, and aircraft.

India’s defense officials are conscious of the fact that the country’s annual defense budget is just about $40 billion – which seems puny compared to neighbor and rival China, which spends more than $120 billion on armaments. (India’s other neighbor and antagonist, Pakistan, allocates $8.9 billion annually for defense. The US military budget is $600 billion, the world’s largest.) A major shopping spree, along with the “Make in India” program, are increasingly the linchpins of Mr. Modi’s defense thinking. India and the United States have built a close defense relationship in recent years, with Washington emerging as among the top three arms suppliers to India, along with Russia and Israel.

Under the Paris agreement, India will have the chance to export the F-16 that is flown by air forces around the world. Some 3,200 of these planes are being flown by 26 countries, and the model that is being offered to India will be Block 70, the most modern of all the F-16s, according to Lockheed.

Besides defense, three other issues are likely to figure in talks between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

One issue is an overarching strategic alliance between the US, India and Japan. Such an alliance would be a strong counterweight to China’s growing ambitions in Asia and elsewhere. In view of China’s size – its armed forces number 2.5 million troops – only India, with 1.3 million soldiers, can prove an effective counterweight. What concrete steps will Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi announce to reinforce that alliance?

A second issue is bilateral trade, which amounted to $115 billion in 2016 – more than double the $45.1 billion in 2006. The trade shortfall was $30.8 billion in 2016, up from $12.7 billion in 2006. Since the trade figures are heavily in India’s favor, Mr. Trump would seek to explore ways to sell more American goods to the Subcontinent.

Another issue concerns H1-B visas, of which 85,000 are allocated by lottery each year to skilled workers, particularly in information and medical technology. There are an estimated 900,000 holders of H1-B visas currently in the United States. (The number of applicants for these visas is usually three times the number actually issued.)

India receives the bulk of H1-B visas – more than 70 percent – and three IT outsourcing companies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, get most of the allocations. India’s tech industry benefits to the tune of $65 billion through the H1-B visa program, since many Indians working in places like Silicon Valley typically repatriate funds to their homeland.

A one-day summit scarcely offers the time and scope to review and revise issues such as these. But it will be a salutary start to a Trump-era relationship with India if the two leaders start talking seriously.