President Trump shows he does not think #Blacklivesmatter in speech to police

Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the recent comments by President Donald Trump to police in New York about thugs and criminals. Moore makes the argument that the President showed that he does not think #blacklivesmatter in America. Moore dissects the misuse of the word "Thug" to describe the reality faced in Baltimore by Freddie Grey, and also by others in urban centers like Baltimore across the country. He also looks at statements by President Obama, and former Mayor of Baltimore Rawlings calling the Baltimore rioters "thugs" after the civil unrest of 2015.
President Trump’s Remarks:
“When you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over?” Trump said, miming the physical motion of an officer shielding a suspect’s head to keep it from bumping against the squad car.
“Like, don’t hit their head, and they just killed somebody — don’t hit their head,” Trump continued. “I said, you can take the hand away, okay?”
Trump also stated “these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon,”
