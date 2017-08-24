President Trump Spoke in Phoenix, Can We Afford to Ignore it?

Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the recent rally held by President Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. Moore details the Trump presidency’s potential impact on African American life, looking at the pillars of taxes, obamacare, and immigration. He also looks at the recent statements by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Andrew Young, Van Jones, and Charles Barkley about black America and President Trump in his analysis.
Moore's Piece on TheGrio “Trump’s message of fear dominates”
The idea of making “America Great Again” is a scary thought for black America. Is that a slogan that implies America was a great place when it had colored-only signs which if disobeyed could get a African-American lynched, or America was great when plantations dotted the South and held blacks as slaves?
As Trump took the stage and screamed a speech that many have called one of the darkest acceptance speeches in the history of the Republican convention, the America he spoke to felt like a scary place. A particularly scary place for Latinos, blacks and the poor. The New York Times stated this about last night, “Donald John Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday night with an unusually vehement appeal to Americans who feel that their country is spiraling out of control and yearn for a leader who will take aggressive, even extreme, actions to protect them.”
The looming question is whom Trump will protect the country from, and from what attack. Trump failed to state it explicitly, but from his words, one can imply the attackers of America’s values are people of color and the poor. The exact people Trump will need to win a general election. Donald Trump cannot win this election without blacks, Latinos and young people. His speech last night did little to help that cause. As Trump laid out the facts of America’s failure, it read like a fear-mongering list of reasons to ramp up the War on Drugs.
