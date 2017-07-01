President Trump vs Morning Joe, Coulter vs. Hannity, the crazy week in cable news.

The world of cable news is competitive and sometimes crazy. Consider that President Donald Trump the leader of the free world took time away from the dramatic showdown over his new healthcare bill, the Supreme Court ruling on his travel ban and meeting with the President of South Korea to focus much of his attention on fighting with the stars of the MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” which airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekday’s on the network.

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, were to begin their vacation this morning but after all hell broke loose when President Trump took offense to a tweet sent by Brzezinski, as most of the world knows by now, his over the top response dominated the news cycle overshadowing just about everything else.

This got even hotter this morning when the duo came back to address the issue live on camera in the 7 a.m. hour of the show. After Brzezinski and Scarborough penned an op-ed in Friday’s Washington Post (read the op-ed by clicking on the Washington Post link), which they alleged that President Trump, was behind a story that was being crafted to dishonor them.

"This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas," they wrote.

The duo went into detail about how National Enquirer reporters all but harassed Brzezinski’s children as well as her ex-husband in researching the story. It was not long after that juicy detail came out that President Trump, hit back on Twitter denying the accusations made by Brzezinski and Scarborough.

"Putting aside Mr. Trump's never-ending obsession with women's blood, Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal," they wrote. "Mika has never had a face-lift. If she had, it would be evident to anyone watching 'Morning Joe' on their high-definition TV."

TO SEE A COMPLETE VIDEO BACKGROUND OF THIS STORY CLICK HERE

On Thursday, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered an aggressive defense of the president's tweets during a combative press briefing on Thursday.

“He's not going to sit back and be attacked by the liberal media, Hollywood elites — and when they hit him, he's going to hit back,” she said.

“This is a president who fights fire with fire.”

Meanwhile, over 50 members of the House and Senate from both sides of the isle condemned President Trump’s remarks. We are likely to get a brief respite from this Twitter War at least until after the 4th of July when we will see a more traditional type of fireworks.

Quick hits…MSNBC parted ways this week with the highly respected talk show host and legal scholar Greta Van Susteren. The network and the host of the 6 p.m. weeknight program, For the Record, parted ways after the show’s ratings were not meeting expectations.

Too bad because Van Susteren, has been one of cable news most interesting hosts. She started with CNN, then it was Fox News and lastly it was a six-month stint at MSNBC, we wish her well.

Good battle at Fox News…. Popular conservative radio talk host Ann Coulter, remains mad at Fox News superstar Sean Hannity. The duo has had an ongoing battle. It seems that Coulter, a frequent guest of Hannity, seen weeknights on the network at 10 p.m. feels that the host cut her off as she was delivering one of her signature rants.

Coulter, who is one of the best in the business at ranks was taking aim at Gary Cohn, Donald Trump ‘s chief economic adviser. He also served as a Goldman Sachs president.

Coulter has accused Hannity of cutting her off during the rant to protect Cohn. Meanwhile, Hannity explained the abrupt end to the Coulter rant as a timing issue due to a hard – out commercial break, which does happen in cable because most systems around run their ad spots via computer, thus a hard – break is when the computers are triggered to go to right at the 28 and 58 minutes after the hour.